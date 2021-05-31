Fashion
10 best men’s pajamas of 2021
On a cold winter day, is there anything better than walking around the house in your pajamas?
At least one comfy pajama is a must have in any wardrobe, and if yours is facing a shortage, we’ve got the guide to help.
BEST MEN’S PAJAMAS
Whether you’re a full flannel man or just a comfy guy, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite picks of the best men’s winter pajamas to help you get through the cooler weather.
BEST FLANNEL PAJAMAS FOR MEN
Mitch Dowd long sleeve flannel pajama set, THE ICONIC, $ 79.95
If your looking for koala-ty look no further (sorry, I had to). Crafted from comfortable 100% cotton brushed flannel in a relaxed fit, this together is composed of a long-sleeved raglan t-shirt with elasticated flannel pants and a real blue koala print all over.
Reserve Essentials Flannel Pajama Set, Myer, $ 39.95
This affordable pajama set is made from 100% cotton flannel and features a cuff pocket, drawstring, elasticated waistband and a fun bike pattern for your favorite rider.
“Super comfortable, great value for money, warm design and great for young men,” summed up a five-star reviewer.
Nic Morris Flannel Pajama Set, Harris Scarfe, $ 19.99 (RRP $ 34.99)
If you are on a budget, these pajamas are a good deal. Designed exclusively for Harris Scarfe, they come in a range of designs, all constructed from a cozy cotton flannel in a regular fit.
BEST MEN’S COTTON PAJAMAS
100% cotton plaid pajamas, Marks & Spencer, $ 62.50
Made from sustainably sourced cotton, these Marks & Spencer pajamas provide supreme comfort in a style where you won’t overheat. There are pockets in the pants and shirt (always a bonus), and a comfortable elastic waist.
“Pure cotton, so different from polyester blend. Good design, accurately described, ”wrote one reviewer.
Long Sleeve Sleep Henley, Country Road, $ 49.95
Matching pants: Woven sleep pants, Country Road, $ 69.95
With its cotton-linen blend and the absence of internal seams, you will sleep very comfortably in this shirt, available in blue or gray. Buy the corresponding product Woven night pants to finish the set – it’s made from soft brushed cotton and has an elasticated waist, of course.
“Beautiful blend of linen and cotton. Beautiful to relax, warm and luxurious. I switched to this when the nights got colder, after wearing the short-sleeved version in the summer, ”one reviewer rejoiced.
Coast Clothing Sharks pajama set, THE ICONIC, $ 79.95
Not a fan of classic checkered or striped patterns? This set features a shark print all over the flannel pants, to bring back your ocean-loving child every night. The waffle textured crew neck top also has long sleeves, for ultimate comfort.
BEST BAMBOO PAJAMAS FOR MEN
Long-sleeved satin pajamas, Ettitude, $ 100
Matching pants: Satin pajama pants, Ettitude, $ 90
Sleep peacefully in these luxurious silky-touch long sleeves shirt by Ettitude. Made from pure organic bamboo, it not only has the benefit of durability, but also breathable weave to promote a comfortable night’s sleep. Pairing Pajama pants are equally luxurious.
One reviewer called them “paradise”, saying that they “have this amazing effect of making you feel cool and cool on warmer nights, but also comfortable on colder nights.”
BEST MEN’S PAJAMAS
Jersey sleep pants, ties, $ 44.99
After a pair of simple pants that are perfect for bedtime? Of course, Bonds – the masters of comfort – has you covered. Made from super fine single-stitch jersey, this pant feature side pockets and a comfortable elastic waist.
“Watch out, super comfy pajama pants that you’ll never want to take off,” said one reviewer.
Calvin Klein Contrast Belt Sweatpants, ASOS, $ 91
These Calvin Klein tracksuits may seem simple, but they are carefully designed for maximum comfort. There is a wide branded waistband, elastic cuffs for extra warmth, a straight fit and side pockets.
Dark gray sleep pants, Johnny Bigg, $ 29.99 (RRP $ 49.99)
Sized to fit those from XL to 8XL, these Johnny Bigg Night Pants are made from a soft and comfortable stretch cotton. They also have a cotton herringbone drawstring and an elasticated waist.
A five-star reviewer called them “Netflix & Chill Pants,” adding “It feels like a second skin, so comfortable and soft. Very light and thin fabric that facilitates relaxation and sleep. My only regret is that I should have bought two instead of one ”.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR WHEN PURCHASING PAJAMAS
Here’s what to think about when shopping for your next set of pajamas:
• Budget: Are you ready to treat yourself to a quality pair that will last a few years or an economical choice to help you out?
• Equipment: If you are hot or have allergies, a breathable, hypoallergenic material like bamboo is ideal. Cotton and cotton flannel are perfect if you are looking for maximum comfort and warmth.
• Style: Do you prefer fancy-style prints or classic checks and stripes?
• Design: Are you looking for pants or a complete set?
WHAT IS THE WARMEST MATERIAL FOR PAJAMAS?
Fleece is probably the warmest option, but flannel is ideal as it’s often made from pure cotton which is more breathable – allowing you to stay warm without waking up in a hot sweat.
ARE BAMBOO PAJAMAS WARM?
Bamboo pajamas – like those from Attitude – can indeed keep you warm. Due to their natural thermoregulatory properties, they have the double benefit of keeping you cool in summer and warm in winter.
