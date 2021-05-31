Connect with us

Australian Fashion Week: Vanessa Valladares stuns in a white dress

Fly solo! Zac Efron’s ex-Vanessa Valladares makes her first public appearance since splitting from the actor as she turns heads at Australian Fashion Week in a low-cut white dress

By Jo Scrimshire for Daily Mail Australia

His split from Zac Efron made headlines last month.

But it looks like Vanessa Valladares is determined to stay in the spotlight despite her split from the Hollywood actor.

The model, 25, was spotted mingling with other guests on the first day of Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Monday.

Fly solo! Zac Efron’s ex-Vanessa Valladares made her first public appearance since splitting from the actor as she arrived for the first day of Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Monday.

Vanessa was stunned in a low-cut white dress as she arrived at the Carriageworks location in Redfern, where the morning showcase was taking place.

She paired her dress with black heeled sandals, styled her brown hair loosely cropped, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace.

The Byron Bay socialite also sported a cool tan for the occasion.

Glamor: Vanessa stunned in a low-cut white dress as she arrived at Carriageworks in Redfern, where the morning showcase took place

Details: She paired her dress with black heeled sandals, styled her brown hair loosely cropped, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace

Vanessa, who would be single after her split from the High School Musical star, appeared in high spirits as she chatted with friends.

She carried a small shopping bag on one arm, as well as an off-white handbag.

The former waitress was pictured entering Sydney on Sunday, after catching a domestic flight from Ballina Airport, near Byron Bay.

Cheerful: Vanessa, who would be single after splitting from the High School Musical star, appeared in high spirits as she chatted with friends

Goodies: she carried a small shopping bag on one arm, as well as an off-white handbag

Zac, 33, was reportedly introduced to Vanessa by her boss at the Byron Bay general store cafe in June of last year, and the couple hit it off right away.

Two months later in August, Daily Mail Australia revealed that the Baywatch star had canceled his scheduled flight back to Los Angeles because he “ didn’t really want to go home. ”

Within weeks, the genetically blessed couple had moved in together in Byron Bay.

Tanned: The Byron Bay socialite also sported a cool tan for the occasion

By plane: The former waitress was pictured heading to Sydney on Sunday, after catching a domestic flight from Ballina Airport, near Byron Bay

Romance: Zac, 33, was reportedly introduced to Vanessa by his boss at the Byron Bay general store cafe in June of last year, and the couple hit it off right away

Dutiful: Vanessa reportedly accompanying her famous boyfriend as he traveled across Australia on various work projects from late 2020 to early 2021

The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in September when they were first seen holding hands in public.

Vanessa is reportedly accompanying her famous boyfriend as he travels across Australia on various work projects from late 2020 to early 2021.

But it was revealed in April that they had quit smoking, Zac’s close friend Kyle Sandilands announcing on his breakfast radio show: ‘I can confirm [the break-up], after speaking with him yesterday.

Done and Sprinkled: However, it was revealed in April that they had called him to quit Zac's friend Kyle Sandilands, confirming the breakup on his breakfast radio show.

What didn't go well? Vanessa lived with Zac (pictured) in Byron Bay before their split

