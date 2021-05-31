Cillian Murphy talks about life after Peaky Blinders





It’s been some time since a new season of Peaky Blinders has landed on our screens, but the popularity of the BBC drama remains at an all time high. Just walk around your local pub to see it Peaky Blinders and the characters he generated live in everyday life. From hairstyle to fashion, the show transcended the screen and firmly anchored itself in the spirit of the times of modern culture. Even those with the most Australian streaks are taking their chances with Tommy Shelby’s famous accent – and it is known, few have mastered it. While Cillian Murphy is an incredibly talented actor with a resume touting some of the world’s greatest movie titles, it was his portrayal of gang boss Thomas Shelby that made him a household name. He’s made the character his own and despite the shortcomings and flaws that encapsulate Shelby, Murphy plays him with such sincerity that as an audience we feel the character deeply. That we are living at a peak time Blinders the obsession is clear. David Bekcham added a Woozy collaboration to his clothing line, while Snoop Dog reached out to writer / series creator Steven Knight telling him the series reminded him of what initially drew him to gang culture, before Snoop wrote a cover of the theme song of the series. Unlike most of the TV shows that seem to come in quickly these days, Blinders has something of cinematic quality. Each season takes four to five months to shoot, and the dialogue scenes are so long and complex that they are staged almost like theater.





In a recent interview with Men’s health in the UK, Murphy has revealed some previews of the final season, which has been delayed due to the global pandemic. As writer Josh St. Clair notes, Murphy wears the [hair] cut now, although a more mature variant, with the sides a bit longer, her hair a bit grayer. As Murphy explained, it’s a slightly less severe cut this year, adding: Last [season] it was a zero blade. So it was [shaved] everyday. Still, the release date for the new and final season has yet to be confirmed, and many believe it will be either late this year or early 2022. Speaking of Shelby’s upcoming retirement, Murphy says it will be very. odd, I’m probably thinking when I stop, like in a few months, I’ll have to figure out that I might not be able to play it again. I’ll have to deal with this. But for now, I’m still in it.











