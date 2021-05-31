An analysis of the aesthetics of ‘lovecore’ fashion | Way of life





If an overly feminine, pink aesthetic is something you love to incorporate into your style, then you’ll probably want to learn more about lovecore and its impact on mainstream fashion. Lovecore is a fashion trend that is mainly characterized by pink, red and white colors, soft or feminine aesthetic and more fitted silk, lace and mesh. This trend is also infamous for patterned heart shapes, flowers and prints and other designs, like angels and lipstick prints. Think about Valentine’s Day but all the time. Lovecore may have spawned the Fiorucci brand and their Instagram trend crop topAngel T-shirt. Although the brand is minimalist, the angelic designs of the baby angels have made these t-shirts extremely popular on social media. Perhaps more on par with the aesthetic is the Betsy Johnson brand. Betsy Johnson accessories are almost always heart shaped, embellished with hearts, beads or ribbons, or simply labeled with the word sweet. Hyper-femininity plays a huge role in this trend, which makes Betsy Johnson so representative in this aesthetic. What could be one of the most recognizable and iconic looks associated with this trend is the Matoshi lyrics strawberry midi dress. Tess Holiday wore this dress to the 2020 Grammys and popularized it very quickly. Although it costs $ 490, many have tricked the dress for less, like the Amazons $ 20 version. Fortunately, these retailers aren’t the only place to look for love-inspired staples. Researching lingerie at your local thrift store to turn it into shirts or searching Etsy for uniquely shaped jewelry are great places to start building your wardrobe around this aesthetic. If you’re in need of inspiration, there are plenty of pop culture examples you can turn to if you need help. Romance and romance films often feature a main character who exudes hyper femininity. Cartoons, extravagant Valentine’s Day cards, and 1960s fashion trends could also serve as inspiration. One thing that is interesting about this trend is that it can be both overdone or very minimalist. If wearing heart-shaped earrings and pink is all you want with this aesthetic, it still works and makes this trend quite accessible, even if you don’t have a lot to spend. If you want to be more dramatic with your style, invest in heart-shaped handbags and accessories and pink silk dresses, this still serves the same trend. If you’re interested in building commodities around this trend, there are several places you can start. Finding a shirt or dress with lace or a heart (or candy, strawberry, kiss) graphic or design can be an easy place to start. In addition, finding basic pieces in the colors pink, red and white will make everyday dressing much easier. Allowing yourself to invest in an exceptional piece, whether it’s a brightly colored handbag, a monogrammed necklace or costume-shaped gloves, are all ways to add a little more to any stylish outfit.

