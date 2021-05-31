Alex Jones highlights baby’s growth in perfect floral midi dress



















May 31, 2021 at 8:29 am CEST



Ainhoa ​​Barcelona One Show star Alex Jones showed off her ‘growing’ baby bump in Oliver Bonas’ perfect floral midi dress

Alex jones released another gorgeous maternity look over the holiday weekend like she showed off her blooming baby bump in the perfect floral midi dress. the A show host, who is expecting her third child with hubby Charlie Thomson, posed for a side selfie, highlighting her protruding bump. Radiant as she took the photo and holding a hand under her stomach, she captioned the message: “Grow up”. AFTER: Alex Jones ready for family home upheaval Alex, 44, looked radiant the Oliver Bonas dress, which currently sells for £ 75 on the store’s official website. Loading the player … WATCH: Alex Jones reveals hilarious parenting failure The floral-print patchwork tiered midi dress features puffy three-quarter length sleeves, a crew-length calf length and a relaxed A-line silhouette. The statement patched floral pattern has pink, blue and black tones while the dress is finished with a tiered floating hem. It is available in sizes 6 to 18. MORE: Alex Jones Rocks Topshop Maternity Jeans And They Look Amazing MORE: Alex Jones & Husband Charlie Celebrate Romantic ‘First’ of His Birthday Alex nailed her maternity wardrobe and recently dressed her bump in a range of cute dresses, from an angelic white mini dress to another gorgeous floral number, this time from Oasis. Other winning maternity looks we’ve seen the TV star pregnant in include her Breton striped Boden dress and khaki green military style jumpsuit. Alex showed off her growing bump The presenter shares his sons Kit, two, and older brother Teddy, four, with husband Charlie. It was a special time for the family who are expected to welcome their new addition later this summer. Talk to HELLO! earlier this month Alex said, “We’re really excited. It was a huge surprise and the best kind of surprise. We didn’t see it coming and we are embracing it and preparing at the same time what it will mean to have four… Four ?! My brain is gone! “ Mid-length dress with ruffles and floral print, € 75, Oliver bonas BUY NOW Correcting himself, Alex continued, “It’s that classic thing of, we met a little later than I had negotiated it until I was in my early twenties. I just thought I really had. lucky to have two healthy boys – fantastic, this is our unit. “And I guess I always thought that if we had started earlier three would have been adorable. But I never thought that would be an option for us. So yeah, it’s really special.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







