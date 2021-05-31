10 sustainable men’s clothing brands for 2021

It seems that just a few years ago, most brands focused on producing as much clothing as possible with little or no attention to the impact of this “quantity rather than quality” approach.

Fortunately, consumer demand has forced most brands to take a serious look at their environmental and social impact and now “sustainability” is the starting point for the conversation. Not only is eco-friendly clothing becoming the norm, it comes in a variety of shapes and styles with something to suit every need and every season.

Of course, there are brands that claim to be “sustainable” and then there are brands that do a good job of helping to reduce the impact of their business and climate change as a whole.

The following ten brands of men’s clothing are all great choices if you want to help a business do the hard work it takes to be a better steward of the planet.

Houdini sportswear

Houdini Sportswear has its roots in the peaks of Scandinavia and has spent most of 20 years becoming a cult favorite in the mountaineering community. Along the way, the brand has made a serious commitment to providing durable and durable technical equipment and was one of the first to use recycled polyester in 2005. Since then, it has grown into one of the most transparent brands. of the sector. on circularity and using only 100% recycled, recyclable, renewable, biodegradable or Bluesign certified fabrics.

Houdini sportswear Omni pants Houdini sportswear

houdinisportswear.com $ 140.00

Since the winter clothing company opened in 2008, it has made a serious commitment to making high performance equipment from less impactful materials. Among their biggest releases was a snow jacket made from a base material using sugar cane instead of traditional petroleum-based textiles. The French brand is also supporting minimal packaging and a host of other environmentally friendly initiatives.

Photo Abstral jacket Photo

picture-organic-clothing.com € 133.32

Patagonia

via Patagonia, Drew Smith

You can’t really talk about sustainability without mentioning Patagonia. The outdoor brand’s commitment to environmental and social issues begins at the top with founder Yvon Chouinard’s planet-first approach to not just his policies, but just about everything the company does. The brand highlights the impact of each of its products and even imposes a “tax for the earth” on itself, which is essentially a direct donation to environmental associations intended to offset some of the impacts of the company’s products on the environment. planet.

Patagonia Men’s Terrebonne Shorts – 10 Comments

patagonia.com $ 65.00

Ecoalf

Ecoalf

For a long time, “durable” clothing was widely regarded as outerwear and technical in nature – clothing that had all the functions but lacked serious style. In 2009, that changed with the launch of the Spanish brand Ecoalf. Many versions of the brand look like they’re right at home in the city and often include environmental messages directly on the product. The company was also one of the first to embrace removing plastic waste from the oceans (turning that plastic into usable clothing fabric) with its Upcycling the Oceans initiative.

Saola shoes

Saola

“Durable” shoes had a similar problem with a crunchy, granola image where the most positive kicks for the planet were largely confined to the beach. Saola Shoes has solved this problem in a big way, not only by adopting recycled plastic, seaweed soles and organic cotton, but by continually working on ways to reduce their overall impact. Above all, their entire line is designed to perform and built to last.

Saola Cannon knit sneakers Saola

saolashoes.com $ 99.95

Unknown

Unknown

When pro surfer Kelly Slater launched Outerknown in 2015, sustainability was at the heart of everything he hoped the brand could achieve. Six years later, it’s fair to say that Outerknown is a leader in menswear, working with a variety of renewable materials and a commitment to 100% product circularity by 2030 (with a very detailed plan how they will get there). It also helps ensure that much of Outerknown’s gear is super-comfy with just enough style to get from the beach to the bar.

Unknown Second rotation t-shirt Unknown

externalknown.com $ 48.00

Marine layer

Marine layer

Marine Layer is synonymous with comfort and softness with a signature fabric in recycled beech. The SF-based brand’s environmental commitment includes standard renewable materials, but also partnerships with ethical and respectful manufacturers and the reclamation of leftover or used fabrics in new garments. The brand’s styling is certainly more understated, focusing on proven looks that work and will stand the test of time.

Marine layer Selvage short sleeve shirt Marine layer

marinelayer.com $ 98.00

Darn Tough Vermont

Hard darn

Maybe the original sustainability “strategy” was to make your gear last as long as possible, and that’s exactly what Darn Tough socks are known for. There’s not much to say about Darn Tough other than the fact that their socks are built for years of heavy use, and there’s a reason so many hikers don’t trust anything other than ‘a pair made in their Vermont mill. The brand is also a strong supporter of the Responsible Wool Standard, ensuring that 100% of the wool it uses is certified and traceable. If the socks fail, they will replace them for life, no questions asked.

Hard darn Number 2 Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Socks Hard darn

darntough.com $ 23.00

Costa

Costa

The eyewear industry inherently produces a lot of waste, but companies like Costa are doing their part to help offset and perhaps reverse some of the impacts of their products. Beyond the use of bio-based resins and recycled plastics in some lines, Costa’s real impact comes from his environmental work, focusing on the disposal of plastic in a variety of waterways and conservation efforts. community in sensitive marine environments around the world.

Costa Fisherman sunglasses Costa

costadelmar.com $ 219.00

Industry of all nations

Industry of all nations

What is most interesting about the Industry of All Nations is the importance of transparency. The brand does not detail the textiles used in each garment, but specifically the entire production process with location information along the way. Each product is completely manufactured at the material source, reducing the impact of transportation between sites, and IOAN also helps uplift these communities through the reintroduction of local fabric techniques coupled with appropriate modern advancements.

Industry of all nations sweatpants Industry of all nations

industryofallnations.com $ 115.00

