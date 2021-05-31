Fashion shows are all the rage – Times of India

Are you curious about famous designers from all over the world? Do you think about visiting fashion school libraries to get more information about them? Now you can turn on your Smart TV and search for the right name to get all the info about them, while watching web series and documentaries influenced by famous fashion designers and artists. Recent times have shown a massive shift towards some of the strongest marketing strategies and collaborations, thus highlighting OTTs to satisfy their targeted customers. Social media platforms have made us realize that there is much more to be learned from documentaries and web series, which cannot be undermined.

It is undeniable that we are all influenced by fashion in one way or another. He certainly played an important role in setting the trends we follow, or inspirations that help us create our own styles and



characteristics of how we present ourselves in this world. Fashion is as frivolous as it gets anyway, and now it’s celebrated more and more with the kind of entertainment it influences on Netflix,

Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and many other OTT platforms. Besides online courses and tutorials, movies and shows based on influential and influential celebrities have long been very relevant in the entertainment industry for a long time. Of course, for the entertaining masses, many elements of these shows are fictitious dramatized. But, thanks to living in a world of easy online education and indoor professional living, we have returned to our TV screens in our subconscious search for fashion, more prominent than before.

REAL DOCUMENTARY THAT INCLINES MOTIVATION

The best known on OTT these days are documentaries and web series based on real life personalities that can be inspiring to see and understand the kind of journey they’ve had in this fabulously floating world of fashion. Here are the most notable mentions of designers and documentaries who are ideals of expressiveness and whose stories hold immense power on screens:

McQueen The story of the remarkably talented young designer Alexander McQueen and his remarkable artistry and interpretations, which tragically ended his life, his documentary is a must-see.

Very Ralph Always staying sleek and flawless throughout his tenure and building a signature line for decades, the Ralph Laurens documentary is now airing on Disney + Hotstar.

Manolo: the boy who made shoes for lizards An exemplary journey of the talented shoe designer Manolo Blahnik, a symbol of royalty and sophistication in high society society.

Jeremy Scott: The Peoples Designer Jeremy Scotts The vibrant collections and impeccable personal touches of everything he creates make everything so funky and alive! His documentary is a refreshing account of him going from simplicity to becoming an inspiring personality.

Halston is the recently released show based on iconic American designer Roy Halston Frowick, known as Halston, and his soaring journey to fame.

The Collection A fictitious but extremely motivating show, shows two brothers at war Paul and Claude Sabine with their extremely contrasting personalities which prevail in the glamorous world of fashion in Paris.

Franca: Chaos and Creation The story of legendary journalist Franca Sozzani, changing the waves of fashion, who took action on real issues in the world through the most impeccable editorials the fashion industry has ever witnessed is now tied up in a documentary about her life as told by her son.

Iris 90-year-old American fashionista and businesswoman Iris Apfel made a great impression by breaking down age barriers and building her own personality.

Mr. Selfridge The show is based on the life and struggles of American entrepreneur Harry Gordon Selfridge who is building his business legacy.

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story This astonishing film shows the life and times of shoe industry mogul Steve Madden, and his rise to power.

Lagerfeld Confidential Finally a glimpse into the life of the very private designer Karl Lagerfeld. He is seen recounting some of the incidents from his childhood, and this transparent tale of his life is worth watching.

The stories of these idols not only inspire but also give a sense of self-worth and vision through the shows that allow us to see how brave they have been in the choices they so passionately made. and hard work.

FASHION DOMINATION

This era of digital platforms can provide us with various kinds of information with in-depth knowledge and history on many successful names and brands that we see today. It’s time for well-known fashion houses or executives to collaborate with sincere sponsors and create more such content related to and based on real



fashionable life hero. Being proud of how these brands have been built and pioneers behind these great companies can not only give visibility to the public, but also give consumers a sense of worth and education. This whole mechanism of connecting with your target customers in a grand and fabulous way, and turning them into your bigger audience by creating more web series based on fashion houses, brands, designers or artists is a jackpot for all. the people involved.

So now, researching fashion knowledge online on the major names in the industry and having binging sessions on Netflix can be the trick to nurturing your fashion senses.