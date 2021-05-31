Aditya Birla Fashion Q4 net loss widens to Rs 196 cr





On a consolidated basis, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) reported a net loss of Rs 195.86 crore in Q4 FY21, greater than the net loss of Rs 146.59 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales fell 0.6% to Rs 1,821.58 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 1,831.88 crore in Q4 FY20. The pre-tax loss was Rs 121.57 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 185.82 crore in Q4 FY20. The fourth quarter continued with a strong recovery trend throughout the quarter until the disruption from the second wave of COVID-19 resulted in localized stops. However, the company saw good sales in small towns (the best e-commerce growth ever among brands and resilient product strategy drove the recovery) and gained strong traction in e-commerce, the share of activities having increased more than twice. The company delivered a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 253 crore during the quarter, up 51% from last year’s level with an expansion of the EBITDA margin of 480 basis points to reach a margin of 13 , 9% for the fourth quarter of the year21. This is due to a strong recovery in sales, far exceeding the cost restoration The company continued to invest in strong growth. It launched over 400 new stores across all businesses and formats in FY21, and streamlined the network, scaling city-class scale through a lightweight asset model and focusing on new product categories based on changing consumer preferences for more casual and active clothing. ABFRL streamlined more than Rs 1,200 crore in cost during the year to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on profitability. Debt reduced to Rs 654 crore against Rs 2,511 crore (FY20 exit); through a combination of operating cash flow and equity injection. Despite a series of cost containment measures, despite declining sales, the company posted a strong improvement in comparable PAT. While the recovery was strong for most of the quarter due to pent-up demand, the resurgence of the second wave of COVID-19 at the end of March 2021 impacted customer traffic and slowed down the growth. Considering these factors, the company’s performance for the quarter was almost on par with last year. In its outlook, ABFRL said: “The company is strengthening itself to seize the significant growth opportunity after the pandemic. With widespread vaccination in the coming months, the company expects consumers to go through tough times. current, giving way to optimistic consumption Outlook for the end of the year Operationally, optimizing cost control and tighter cash flow management will remain at the heart of the business model. The business is now in a much better position to handle business disruption. With a gradual recovery in footfall and consumer spending going forward, the business will emerge stronger on the other side of this crisis. ” ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, the Aditya Birla group. It is India’s first billion dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats. The company has a network of 3,212 stores in approximately 31,000 multi-brand outlets with more than 6,800 outlets in department stores across India (as of March 31, 2020). Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares rose 0.24% to Rs 191.50 on BSE. The certificate has traded so far between Rs 181.70 and Rs 194.15. Powered by Capital Market – Live News (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and which have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos