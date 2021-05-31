Russian Yandex Takes Fashion Retailer To Boost Ecommerce Promotion





Bloomberg Putin bets coal still has a future (Bloomberg) – European governments are making plans to phase out coal, US coal-fired power plants are shut down as clean energy prices fall, and new Asian projects are scrapped as lenders move away from the dirtiest fossil fuel. Russia? The government of President Vladimir Putin is spending more than $ 10 billion on modernizing railways that will help boost exports of the commodity. Authorities will use prisoners to speed up work, reviving a vilified Soviet-era tradition.The plan to modernize and expand the railways that serve Russia’s Far Eastern ports is part of an effort larger scale aimed at making the nation one of the last exporters of fossil fuels. while other countries are opting for greener alternatives. The government is betting that coal consumption will continue to increase in large Asian markets like China even if it dries up elsewhere.It is realistic to expect Asian demand for imported coal to increase if conditions are right said Evgeniy Bragin, deputy managing director at UMMC Holding, which owns a coal company in the Kuzbass region of West Siberia. We must continue to develop and expand the railway infrastructure so that we have the possibility of exporting coal.The latest 720 billion rubles ($ 9.8 billion) project to extend the two longest railways from Russia, the Tsarist-era Trans-Siberian and Soviet Baikal-Amur Main Line connecting western Russia to the Pacific Ocean will aim to increase the loading capacity of coal and other goods to 182 million tonnes per year by 2024. Capacity has already more than doubled to 144 million tonnes as part of a 520 billion ruble modernization plan that began in 2013. Putin urged faster progress on the next step during a meeting with coal miners in March.Russia is trying to monetize its coal reserves fast enough for coal to contribute to GDP rather than get stuck in the ground, said Madina Khrustaleva, analyst at specialized in the region. for TS Lombard in London. Putin is betting that his country’s land border with China and good relations with President Xi Jinping make him a natural candidate to dominate exports to the nation. He consumes more than half of the world’s coal. His case is helped by the fact that Australia, currently the largest exporter of coal, faces trade restrictions from China in a diplomatic dispute over the origins of the coronavirus, but the plan carries many risks, both to the economy. Russian than for the planet. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends the immediate phase-out of coal to avoid catastrophic global warming and the effects of climate change are expected to cost Russia billions in decades to come. Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency went further and said that no new fossil-fueled infrastructure should be built if the world is to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius . While all but one of the top 10 economies have pledged to achieve net zero emissions within decades, the IEA’s Net Zero by 2050 roadmap calls for the phase-out of all coal-fired power stations without carbon capture by 2040. demand will continue to grow. The consumption of coal in China is on the verge of a record high this year and the country continues to build coal-fired power plants, but it also plans to start reducing its consumption from 2026. At the same time, it is increasing production. national mines, leaving less space. for foreign supplies. Even under the IEA’s less climate-friendly scenarios, global demand for coal is expected to remain stable in 2040 compared to 2019. A coal strategy approved by the Russian government last year calls for a 10% increase in production. of coal compared to pre-pandemic levels by 2035. the most conservative scenario, based on growing demand not only from China, but also from India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and maybe from Indonesia. years, but other Asian countries have struggled to secure funding for the proposed plants, and Indonesia said this week it would not approve any new coal-fired power plants. At a meeting of the Group of Seven Nations, environment ministers agreed to phase out support for building carbonless coal-fired power plants before the end of this year. For Putin, there is more at stake than money. During a video conference in March, he reminded government officials that the coal industry is the engine of local economies in several Russian regions which number around 11 million people. Unrest among coal miners helped put pressure on the government before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, although the sector is now a much smaller and less influential part of the economy. regions are developed even as global demand is declining, Putin said. The country’s largest coal producers are privately run, which means they don’t face the kind of funding problems that companies listed elsewhere are currently facing as banks pull funding from dirty energy. . Suek Plc, owned by billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, and Kuzbassrazrezugol OJSC, controlled by Iskander Makhmudov, both plan to increase production. Russia also plans to boost the production of coal for steelmaking. A-Property, owned by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, bought the Elga coal mine in the Russian Far East region of Yakutia last year and plans to invest 130 billion rubles to expand production to 45 million tonnes of coal against the current 5 million tonnes by 2023. A third stage of the Russian railroad expansion project will focus on strengthening the infrastructure for shipping coal out of Yakutia, said Russian Railways official last month. In 2021, many Asia-Pacific states saw their economies recover from the pandemic, said CEO Oleg Korzhov. of Mechel PJSC, one of the largest Russian coal companies. We expect demand for metallurgical coal in Asia Pacific to remain high over the next five years.

