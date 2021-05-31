Fashion
Canadian Coast Guard adopts gender-neutral uniforms
Each year, the Canadian Coast Guard College welcomes dozens of new recruits to its waterfront campus in Westmount, Nova Scotia.
One of the first jobs for officer cadets, who come from across Canada, is to order a uniform. David Gerbasi, the college’s director of studies, arrived on campus in 2007.
“At that point, if you were a woman you would just order the women’s pants, if you were a man you would just order the men’s pants,” Gerbasi said.
“It didn’t matter if you felt more comfortable in a different pair of pants or a uniform, it was what you expected.”
But this is no longer the case. In July 2020, the Canadian Coast Guard uniform catalog began to shift from gender identity to size and fit, as part of a larger movement towards non-sexist uniforms. All labels on Coast Guard uniforms are now gender neutral.
“Right now our uniforms are labeled Style A and Style B, ‘Gerbasisaid.’ It’s not just here at the Coast Guard College, but in the Coast Guard in general.”
Gerbasi said the interminology of change means not having to adhere to the constraints of being identified as male or female.
“Long overdue”
The demand for a switch to non-binary labeling started several years ago.
Gerbasi said he recalled that some cadets initially preferred a certain style of hat provided only for women. In other cases, Coast Guard members have said they don’t want their gear to define their gender.
“I feel like it’s too late,” said Gerbasi. “We don’t put you in a box and give you a label.”
The Canadian Coast Guard is a special agency that operates within the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Its job is to ensure safe and accessible waterways for Canadians.
Gerbasi said the college was home to 188 cadets in 2020. It aims to recruit 80 cadets each fall.
Current styles, now known as A and B, will be reworked to become more “modernized” and non-sexist models, with an eye on diversity and functionality, Gerbasi said. there are plans to add a sports patka to a head covering worn by Sikhs and UV protective clothing.
The new Coast Guard uniforms are expected to be ready by mid-winter 2022.
Kathryn Fossof Ottawas spent over 30 years in the Canadian Armed Forces. Now retired, she is a diversity advocate who applauds the Coast Guard, a civilian agency, for removing sexist language from clothing.
Foss, a transgender woman, said the federal government has been slow to adopt uniform changes. She said that unfortunately not all uniformed services in Canada are so inclusive.
“Government institutions are slow to implement something as simple as removing the limit on what someone can order,” Foss said, adding that it can be particularly disturbing for someone who is not. not binary.
“If someone does not consider themselves to be strictly masculine or feminine, for example, they cannot express their femininity if their personal file has an ‘M’ for sex.
“It does not affect operational capabilities [to let] someone is wearing the uniform that matches their identity. “
