Gaetzs GOP got young women to sell sex to men like him

TThe week Joe Biden dismissed the idea of ​​canceling federal student loans, calling it socialism, was the same week Matt Gaetz winger and party pal Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six felonies, including child sex trafficking. The two stories may seem unrelated, but they are not. Both are about broke students.

According to a draft confession letter written by Greenberg and accounts from several of the women, he and Gaetz met and had sex with young women he found on Seeking.com, a dating site for sucking , or encounters where one person compensates the other. with money or gifts. (The site was called Seeking Arrangement, but renamed itself Seeking in 2018.) The question of whether or not sugar is sex work has been hotly debated, but in any case it’s almost ubiquitous on college campuses. Venmo records show Gaetz sent money to Greenberg, who then sent money to college-aged women (and a 17-year-old girl) annotated on tuition and school .

The case seems horrific to me not because of what Gaetz who denied any wrongdoing and said he never, ever paid women for sex acts, but because his Politics career and the political party he supports, which once claimed to care about family values, helped create the economic circumstances in which the decision to fuck men like him for school fees or to cover rent makes sense.

Minimum wage increases, subsidized child care programs, and more state and federal funding for the university would reduce the desperation and this is what the Gaetzes of the world do not want, politically or personally. Life is better for these men when there are a lot of women in trouble. Some of them need $ 1,200 in school fees enough to take a trip to the Bahamas with men they dislike and who treat women with violence. Some will consider a sex party in a Florida condo if they can continue to go to school.

I’ve been a sex worker for 10 years which means people think I think about sex all the time. I actually think about money all the time. I think it’s obvious that more and more people are selling sex now. Some argue this is because the internet has lowered barriers to entry, but it’s hard to get good data to say for sure, as stigma, criminalization, and politicization make populations sample and suspicious study methodologies. The other obvious reason more people are entering the sex trade is that the rent, and sometimes loan payments, are way too high. It would not be the first time.

As poverty exploded after World War I in Berlin during Weimer’s time, sex work was everywhere. In typical German fashion, there were names and designations for all different types of workers, from state-sanctioned Kontroll-girls to homeless wild-boy gangs. Half-bristles, perhaps the rough equivalent of sugar babies today, were often factory or store girls, women with full-time jobs and working Friday nights. They couldn’t quite live on their paycheck and saw one or two clients a week getting by.

It was dishonest then, and it is today with Seeking, to say that these quasi-amateurs engaged in sex work for reasons other than economic need. Research may call it sugar, with its implications of frivolity and decadence, but it’s hard to attribute the sites’ popularity to anything. But financial trials.

Research puts the wandering hand of the market all over women’s bodies, but it is also where people with few resources can be paid and be able to afford tuition, rent, or diapers. No one likes that you have to fuck a man older than your dad to do it, but: the tuition. Rental. Layers. Research has a relatively low barrier to entry. Unlike the escort, which requires knowledge of social media and often a website, Seeking is like Tinder: take photos of your body and face, bark a few words about hypergamy, and you’re in business.

The connection between higher education and research is not a bug. The site is courting students. Sign up with a university email and verify your student card and your free account becomes Premium. Search lists which colleges have the most sugar babies on their promotional materials, as well as information on rising college costs. The site has released billboards targeting potential babies: Happy 18th birthday, meet your new daddy.

Seeking doesn’t have to work hard to sell the idea that you need money for school. College costs have spiraled out of control. I know two sex workers who took the job after racking up $ 250,000 in debt, with minimum monthly payments high enough to swallow a total debt that can keep you from sleeping at night or give you a reason to please yourself with powerful men.

People choose to do sex work, whether through arrangements, fans only, or a direct escort, mainly because it is the best choice for economic stability, and they often start because desperation caused by economic instability. It was definitely true for me: I started working in sex, so I wouldn’t have to quit school. I don’t believe there is anything wrong with doing poverty alleviation sex work that isn’t bad (or worse!) With most types of work. I am a sex worker and I don’t fight anymore. I like it in my life.

I used to think of a writing career as my way out of sex work. But I’ll make $ 300 for that part, which took most of two days if you add the hours up. That’s $ 38,000 a year, with no benefits, if I could keep up this writing output (and presentation and billing and everything that goes with writing) for five days a week, every week. It doesn’t go far in New York, where I live. Maybe if I spent more time writing these numbers could go up and I’ve wondered many times (now!) If I was selling short by not leaning into journalism, but until now, I can’t see coming out of an area where I know I can pay all my bills to have one where very few people seem to know.

So I want Seeking to stay in business. Not because it’s a good site: it’s full of crooks, time wasters, cheap skates, dangler carrots, and licensed baby boomers with bullets on their shoulders. It’s obviously racist and fucking. But sex work has persisted throughout history and follows income inequality. Driving it underground only worsens working conditions for the workers involved.

When it comes to sex work, language confers a lot. I don’t like Matt Gaetz, but I’m troubled by how the coverage of his case has come to include words like child rapist and pedophile. There is a difference between what the Feds might be able to convey to him and the full picture. Flattening his alleged predation in the SVU tropes takes us away from the question of why 17-year-olds create dating profiles for older men and put them online with cute selfies.

The phrase Sugar Baby jams two backward ideas about women and money: that women need it to get extras, or sugar, and that getting it from rich men requires infantilization and addiction. These two concepts eat away at bargaining power and labor rights, which are already scarce in the sex economy. It also allows, as Jessie Sage points out, customers to maintain and believe that they are not customers. As Juno Mac and Molly Smith said Revolt the prostitutes: the fight for the rights of sex workersSometimes the centrality of money is deliberately hidden because it serves a political purpose.

Gaetz insists he didn’t pay for sex, which suggests he simply sent payments to his friend to pass them on to women half his age with whom he later had a relationship. sexual, which is totally different. The fact that he used Venmo, an app with a public feed where you have to write a description of What the Money Is For, sends me off. I will never get over it. Imagine doing the dumbest thing that could get you the most trouble: Now imagine making a flyer about it and sticking it with your thumb in the break room. Matt Gaetz, folks!

The power inherent in economic control exercised by Gaetz and Greenberg cannot be overlooked. Just listen to women who say things like I can’t really say I don’t want to do this. I was not on my mind. I was over my head and it was pretty scary.

As long as lawmakers continue to address poverty like a personal failure that you can fight your way through, there will always be young women who will do their best with G-strings as their bootstraps. The answer is not to crack down on Seeking, nor to ban Backpage. It’s not even to punish or humiliate Republican goosebumps and hypocrites.

The answer is to elect leaders who will pass laws that protect students and workers from being a textbook or an interrupted transmission far from economic benefit.