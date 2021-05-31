The British Fashion Council will support 34 designers in 2021-2022





the British Fashion Council (BFC) announced its annual Talent Support and Impact Program. In 2020-2021, BFC raised £ 1.7million for its charity, the BFC Foundation, and its talent support initiatives. This year (2021-2022), the BFC Foundation will support 34 designers and a number of students through mentorship grants and financial support. The BFC Foundation supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry with an emphasis on education, grant making and business mentoring. The charity activates four supporting initiatives and awards several scholarships to students each year, with the aim of empowering those leading the way in terms of creativity, positive business growth, environmental and community impact as well as increasing the diversity of the talent pool, BFC said in a press release. Supporting initiatives are BFC Newgen in partnership with TikTok, BFC / GQ Designer Menswear Fund and BFC / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund which support creativity in business, as well as BFC Fashion Trust which drives growth. Newgen sponsorship is awarded annually to designers of women’s clothing, men’s clothing and accessories and provides designers with financial support, presentation opportunities and mentorship to develop business skills essential to ensure the sustainability of their business. business. The Newgen 2021-22 in partnership with TikTok recipients are Ahluwalia, Art School, Asai, Bianca Saunders, Conner Ives, Eftychia, Feben, Helen Kirkum, Labrum London, Matty Bovan, Nensi Dojaka, Paolo Carzana, Per Götesson, Richard Quinn , Robyn Lynch, Roker, SS Daley, Saul Nash, Stefan Cooke, Supriya Lele and Yuhan Wang. Established in 2013, the BFC / GQ Designer Menswear Fund aims to celebrate exceptional talent and empower businesses to play their part in positive growth through high-level business mentorship, pro-bono legal services from Sheridans, services professionals and the awarding of a cash prize. The shortlisted creators for this fund are Ahluwalia, Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Feng Chen Wang, Nicholas Daley and Stefan Cooke. The winner will be announced during London Fashion Week in June 2021. Established in 2008, the BFC / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund celebrates exceptional talent and empowers businesses to play their part in positive growth through tailored mentorship and £ 200,000 award, taking their business to the next level . The winner of the 2021 BFC / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund has been announced is Bethany Williams. The BFC Fashion Trust fosters positive business growth through financial grants and mentoring. He supports projects that enable brands to think strategically and accelerate positive business growth through funding, business support and free legal services from Taylor Wessing. For the first time, BFC Fashion Trust was open to all genre collections and / or accessories. To support this year’s initiatives, the BFC also announced the launch of the BFC Industry Mentor Hub, a pilot mentoring program that will provide designers with support opportunities throughout the fashion value chain between recipients of the BFC initiative and the BFC Patrons teams. Fibre2Fashion News Desk (KD)

