Queen Letizias Pretty Pink Blazer Dress Might Be Her Best Look Yet

Talk about being pretty in pink! We couldn’t take our eyes off Queen Letizia ‘gorgeous pink blazer dress as she joined her husband King Felipe of Spain for a ceremony marking Armed Forces Day in Madrid. RELATED: The Future Teenage Spanish Queen Just Wore a Mango Dress for Royal Engagement The Spanish royal looked effortlessly elegant in her blush-pink double-breasted gown, which she teamed with fuchsia stilettos and a matching box clutch. And of course, in accordance with the coronavirus measures in Spain, she wore a face mask to attend the event. Queen Letizia wore the perfect summer look – a trendy pink blazer dress with matching accessories Fans of the royal may recognize her fabulous pink accessories – from the Spanish designer Magrit – from the first time she met then-first lady Melania Trump in the White House in 2018. If you are feeling the pink look of the Spanish Queen, you will be happy to know that versions of the blazer dress are on the street. It’s a dead certainty for summer if you’ve had enough of flowing flower dresses and want something a little more pointy. RELATED: Queen Letizia’s Dream Floral Dress Is A Summery vibe And the best thing is, all of them are on sale, so hurry up if you want to get a good deal. It’s a look you can dress up in towering heels – just like Letizia did, but we can also see it stylish with strappy sandals or super funky with white sneaks. The possibilities are limitless! Get the look: pink blazer dresses inspired by Queen Letizia 4th & Reckless blazer dress in dusty pink, was £ 55 now £ 32 / $ 38.25, ASOS BUY NOW Large puff sleeve blazer dress, was £ 30 now £ 24 / $ 24, Boohoo BUY NOW Pinstripe belted blazer dress, was £ 50 now £ 37.50 / $ 51, Nasty gal BUY NOW Classic double breasted blazer dress, was £ 119 now £ 59.95 / $ 85.09, Ultramodan BUY NOW The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







