NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament National Championship preview: (3) Maryland vs (4) Virginia





The 10,000 foot view Date and time: 1 p.m. ET Location: Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut Network: ESPN2 LaxRef probability of winning: 70.5% Maryland Your level of anticipation: THROUGH THE ROOF Nitty-Gritty Numbers Maryland vs Virginia STATISTICS Maryland Virginia STATISTICS Maryland Virginia Adjusted offensive effect. 38.4% (2nd) 36.4% (4th) Eff. Adjusted defensive. 22.0% (3rd) 28.3% (32nd) FO% adjusted 52.1% (28th) 65.3% (4th) Percentage of compensation 86.1% (28th) 85.5% (35th) Ground balls per match 33.0 (19th) 42.24 (1st) The main matches Cole Kastner vs. Jared Bernhardt

Draft 39 is what the Virginia coaching staff are calling the 67, 200 lb rookie who has emerged in this NCAA tournament as one of the key pieces to help the Cavaliers return to another championship appearance. . It was Kastners’ abilities as the No.1 cover player that helped propel the UVA defense into territory it hasn’t been all season, maiming Georgetown in the quarterfinals last weekend and containing the attack on North Carolina, the most dominant unit in the country. all year round, to just 11 semi-final goals on Saturday. Cade Saustad and Kyle Kology, as the two championship veterans win in 2019 and the two incredibly rangy and athletic defenders are more effective as the No. 2 defender in the case of the Saustads and as an off-the-ball, roving, leader of defense thanks to its type of communication in Kology. . Neither works better as a No.1 cover against an opponent’s best threat. That’s what Kastner has done well in recent weeks and has made Virginias’ defense more balanced. But boy, does Kastner have a different mission in store for him today. Can you really put a freshman, the one who just got some starting experience and is coming on the scene now, on a 5th year senior and the best player in the country, who has been impossible to keep? all year? The pressure on Kastner and the problems Bernhardt posed will be unlike anything he has seen. If he is unable to handle it, it will be like what Bernhardt did to Jack Kielty who forced the Irish to change their defense and wear out in the 4th quarter. Virginia is more likely to place Kastner on Bernhardt but leave the defender slipping around the crease the entire game to be quick to overtake. It’s had some success on him this year – see the Hopkins-Maryland games – but the Terps’ selection offense has become incredibly effective in this tournament. They regularly matched Bernhardt on short sticks against Duke, and Bernhardt was able to become a driver and driver when one or two sliding sticks came to him in this match to find open men. Virginias’ defense, if crisp and precise, could mean the defender sliding into the crease could limit Bernhardt and throw a wrench into the Marylands, a notoriously fluid and poetic ball motion. But if Kastner can’t stick to No.1, everything will disappear out the window. Justin Shockey vs. Petey Lasalla Shockey shocked (pun intended, I swear) on Saturday, but winning 9 out of 12 draws from Duke’s freshman phenomenon Jake Naso in the first half of Monday’s semifinal to propel Maryland to a lead 8-3 at halftime. Duke ended up throwing three more FOGOs at Shockey and while it worked as he finished 11 of 21, the damage was done in the first half. In the 2nd quarter, Shockey won five straight faceoffs for Maryland and even scored on one of them. This took a 4-3 Terps advantage from an 8-3 without Duke ever touching the ball. There has always been an element of a runaway train for this Maryland team this year if they could get a faceoff advantage and they got it on Saturday. While it’s possible to envision Maryland winning this game while winning only 40% of the draws, it’s hard to see Virginia doing the same if they only won 40%. But that’s what the Cavs have Petey Lasalla for. They are 4th in the country in adjusted FO% for a reason and it was Lasallas raced Saturday in the same way as Shockey of 9 consecutive victories in the 2nd quarter that allowed the Hoos to take over. The way they did it was remarkably similar. If Shockey is able to find a similar pace to what he had on Saturday, with UVA lacking the depth of options Duke had or the two-headed monster Notre Dame made that caused so much trouble in Maryland, it is possible to see Maryland building an insurmountable lead. . If Lasalla does things at Lasalla, especially with his abilities in transition – he has an incredible 9 goals and 6 assists for 15 points per year – then UVA will put Maryland in a similar situation as they had against Our- Lady where this offensive dynamic played a lot without the ball. Note, although less now with the new rules: in their match two years ago in the quarter-finals; Lasalla was 10-for-16 against Shockey.

