H & M’s online second-hand store Sellpy launches in 20 more countries





The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, the United States, on November 15, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Segar

Swedish online second-hand store Sellpy, majority owned by fashion giant H&M (HMb.ST), announced on Monday that it will open in 20 other European countries, in a bet that demand for sustainable fashion will continue to grow. . The start-up manages the entire sales process, from collecting goods from vendors to photography, sales and shipping. The expansion will bring its number of markets to 24 after its launch in 2014 in Sweden. Sellpy said in a statement that second hand is one of the fastest growing market segments in the fashion industry. “Every item of clothing purchased second-hand saves resources for our planet. Demand in our new markets is growing rapidly, ”said Gustav Wessman, Head of Expansion. As consumers become more aware of the origins and durability of their garments, the fashion industry is coming under scrutiny to fuel a throwaway culture. The H&M Group, which plans to generate additional income after a few difficult years with slowing sales at many H&M stores, bought its first stake in Sellpy in 2015. H&M has invested more than 20 million euros ($ 24.38 million) in Sellpy and owns around 70% of the company, Wessman told Reuters. Sellpy said it has started a collaboration with H&M which gives it access to an H&M warehouse in Poland, as well as a service around distribution, garment quality control and order processing. Earlier this month, Lithuania-based Vinted raised 250 million euros ($ 305 million) to expand further in Europe and beyond, and said the fundraiser had put a pre-assessment – company money of 3.5 billion euros. Read more Sellpy said more than nine million pieces of clothing have been sold in total on its platform. (1 USD = 0.8201 euros) (1 USD = 0.8205 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos