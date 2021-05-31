From Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood can’t get enough of the nude dress trend





Nude dresses remain among the most impressive of all red carpet looks. They immediately amplify the wow factor and can make sure all eyes are on you. We owe our modern use of this term to the sitcom “Sex And The City”. Starting with icons like Marilyn Monroe or Caroll Baker, the nude dress was born. Over the past few years, Bollywood celebrities have interpreted this trend in different ways as well, giving us some memorable fashion moments along the way. Whether it’s skinless cutouts or a sheer dress draped in crystals, they’re sure to turn heads. Using clever cutouts, sheer fabrics, flesh-colored linings, to make them look fierce. It has also found its way into the wardrobes of our favorite Bollywood stars and they are the best ever. Swirlster chooses dresses for you (17 ratings & 87 reviews) (16 ratings & 135 reviews) The best nude dresses worn by Bollywood celebrities 1. Anushka Sharma Cutouts are a trend that is making its way into the summer as a staple. For 2021, they’re popular on bodycon dress silhouettes with ultra-high slits for an exposed leg or cutouts all the way to the side. In a feminine sheer dress, Anushka Sharma has been nailing this nude dress trend for a while now. 2. Priyanka Chopra Recently, Priyanka Chopra stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Making a bold statement in a sparkling nude dress that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit and was rounded off by a chunky gold belt. 3. Disha Patani Time and time again, we’ve seen Disha Patani pull off dresses that are both chic and risky. She rocked the gold-colored embellished one-shoulder nude dress, managing to always be one of the best dressed celebrities. 4. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora is always glamorous. She once wore a classic, high-low black dress and managed to stun us all. She chose to elevate her monochrome look by tightening it with a gold belt. The Sandra Mansour sheer dress is a gothic look with a touch of lingerie below. 5. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor has enough evidence to prove that the starlet has an enviable fashion sense. She made a splash in a pale pink Chantilly lace dress with cold shoulders. Wondering how to kill a daring outfit? This is how you can do it! To browse more fashion products, click here Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







