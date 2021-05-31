Does this Pennsylvania company make the best hoodies in the world?

DRESSING BEIGE, a boutique tucked away in the 16th arrondissement of Pariss tony, offers a cosmopolitan assortment of men’s clothing, including $ 330 mandarin collar dress shirts from Italy Salvatore Piccolo and Edward Green tassel loafers for $ 1,400. But Beige also offers a much more modest product: $ 150 USA Made Hoodies by Camber USA. (This price is markup internationally, and Americans can find Camber hoodies for half that price.)

Cambers hoodies are as thick as a bath mat and soft on the inside, like an old blanket that has gone through the spin cycle dozens of times. Some discerning fleece fans consider them to be one of the best hoodies in the world. When Matthew spade, 35, a social media content creator in Blackpool, England, recently embarked on a quest to find the ultimate sweatshirt, the Cambers Chunky Sweater Won. He especially likes what he calls Cambers Hood Integrity. As Mr. Spade demonstrated on a Zoom call, even when worn, the chunky hood stacks up to his earlobes like a permanent scarf.

These sweatshirts, however, are wickedly hard to find in England. When the very few UK-based online stores that sell Camber products release them online, they sell out faster than a hiccup, that’s actually ridiculous, Mr Spade said. International online sites often charge exorbitant shipping costs or do not deliver to the UK. Mr. Spade resorted to buying his gray Camber hoodie from a friend.

Hennerton, a London-based online store, recently started selling sturdy, retro-fitted Cambers sweatshirts.

It is not only Europe that cherishes the camber. On Instagram, you can often find posts of immaculately dressed Japanese people wearing sweatshirts, with the hashtag #CamberUSA. Search Camber USA on YouTube and you’ll find a video of an excitable American with the partial title The best sweatshirt made in the USA.

Camber may have a worldwide reputation, but it achieves it despite its indifferent approach to marketing. Camber is pretty elusive, said Robert Davison, 26, a Brooklyn graphic designer and avid camber enthusiast. He couldn’t even find an Instagram account for the business when he recently searched.

The camber has a website, although it does not appear to have been updated since the Clinton era. The “bare-bones” page discloses the Cambers (Norristown, PA) location and mentions, along with other useful information, that the items are made in 11 popular colors and available for immediate shipping. But the site also states that Camber is only for commerce. In other words, it is strictly a wholesaler. As such, the page links to two equally lo-fiAllUSAClothing.com and AllSeasonsUniforms.com online stores, where U.S. shoppers can purchase Camber hoodies for as little as $ 64 and with no international markup.

Robert Davison from New York appreciates the durability of Cambers hoodies.

The only contact information on the Cambers site is a phone number, and if you call it you’ll likely reach Barry Schwartz, great Cambers owner but in no rush. When I first contacted Mr. Schwartz, he said he wanted to let the product speak for itself. After being convinced, he opened up about Cambers’ story. The company was founded by Mr. Schwartz and his late father, who began working in the manufacturing industry in 1948. The pair originally wholesaled other brands of sportswear but in 1982 the young Mr. Schwartz convinced his father to start producing their own sweatshirts, T-shirts and other clothing under the name Camber. The name, Camber, refers to an architectural term meaning the top of an arch. Mr. Schwartz chose the name because he wanted his brand’s products to be the highlight of quality fleece wear.

The camber is part of a dying breed. At a time when, according to a 2019 study published by the American Apparel & Footwear Association, 97% of clothing sold in America is made overseas, Camber still manufactures all of its products at its factory in suburban Philadelphia in using American-made yarns. Mr Schwartz said companies in Pakistan, China and Sri Lanka frequently contact him in hopes of producing his goods for a quarter of the cost, but he is engaged in US production. He stuck with the belief that we really need to do our best and be successful here in the United States, he said.

According to Mr. Schwartz, Camber produces around 200,000 sweatshirts a year, of which around 10-15% are private label products ordered by brands such as Studio Lqqk At New York. The company’s overall sales, he says, are increasing by about 10 to 15 percent each year. Japan is one of its biggest markets.

Camber makes his clothes from size small to size 7XL to keep everyone happy, he said. The products themselves have hardly changed since Camber first introduced them. I don’t have a spring line and drop line, said Schwartz, who hasn’t attended a trade show to sell his wares for over a decade. Camber has never released any commercials of any kind either. Buyers know what Camber is doing and keep ordering it.

Beige Dresser in Paris frequently sells Cambers sweatshirts made in the United States.

The firm’s stubborn approach to design is the key to its cult success. Basile Khadiry, the owner of Beige, said he found Camber after asking friends where he could find a hoodie replicating the heavy material of the Champion sweatshirts from the 1970s. The hoodies and crewnecks that Champion now manufactures, like the majority of the sweatshirts you’ll find at Walmart retailers in Bloomingdales, are as beefy or square as they were 50 years ago. For some obsessives, those old-school, chunky pleat, blocky hoodies are the holy grail.

Elliott Atkinson, 27, an entrepreneur in London, has been wearing Camber for three years. He likes wide hoodies and puffed sleeves, which are just super comfy, he says. He is so enamored with Camber that he has just started selling the sweatshirts through Hennerton, a small men’s clothing store that he and a friend opened last week.

The durability of Cambers dense sweatshirts wowed Mr. Davison from New York. The construction looks super sturdy, he says. He figured that for around $ 70, he could buy a Nike hoodie that would last me three years and then tear himself apart, or he could buy a camber, which would last him a decade.

Robert Wilson from New York loves the way Cambers hoodies creep in and get softer with every wear.

Robert Wilson, 39, an online clothing seller in Farmingville, NY, said the Cambers thick material gets better with age. With every wash and every wear, hoodies creep in to become softer and softer. Mr. Wilson also started selling Camber through his retro-oriented online clothing store, 1st and 44. In the coming weeks, Wilson plans to release Instagram ads to promote Cambers sweatshirts in his store. Mr. Wilsons has carefully put together the promotional photo shoots of camber products and the recent ones done by Mr. Atkinson for Hennerton are the kind of calculated marketing that Mr. Schwartz himself has never tried. Like he said, he just likes to let the product speak for itself.

