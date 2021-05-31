Connect with us

15 Memorial Day 2021 Best Sellers To Buy Now: Summer Clothing, Beauty & More

19 seconds ago

Just like that, summer is suddenly here, as are the best-selling Memorial Day clothing. The holidays not only mark the start of barbecues, days at the beach, and a less socially distant season, but it signals the time to refresh your summer wardrobe.

Get a new dress or pair of sandals for your next travel plans, or stock up on sunscreen for the holiday season ahead. Get your fix of summer style with a new tiered day dress that doubles as a beach cover-up by Tory Burch and Ulla Johnson. Or choose the perfect top-handle summer bag, we suggest one at Jacquemus? There are plenty of easy wardrobe basics that look like classic black Khaite blazers and chunky gold Laura Lombard hoops that you can buy now for a fraction of the price.

Here Vogues Memorial Day apparel bestsellers and deals guide right now. Here are our picks from some of our favorite designers and retailers.

Tory Burch striped mini dress

$ 298$ 209

TORY BURCH

buy now

Tory Burch ribbed Simone cardigan

$ 328$ 199

TORY BURCH

buy now

Frame Les Second medium embossed-leather tote

$ 478$ 269

NORDSTROM

buy now

Wales Bonner Saint Ann Ribbed Skirt

$ 625$ 375

NORDSTROM

buy now

Khaite The Joan Blazer

$ 1,480$ 592

KHAITE

buy now

Khaite The Helina Trousers

$ 1,280$ 512

KHAITE

buy now

Rupert Sanderson Emblem pebbled cutout leather slides

$ 625$ 375

MATCHESFASHION.COM

buy now

Elzinga asymmetric high-rise wool mini skirt

$ 330$ 198

MATCHESFASHION.COM

buy now

Everlane cashmere crew

$ 100$ 70

EVERLANE

buy now

Everlane straight fit

$ 72$ 43

EVERLANE

buy now

Jacquemus Les Tatanes sandals

$ 490$ 314

SSENSE

buy now

Laura Lombardi Rina gold earrings

$ 80$ 56

SSENSE

buy now

Ulla Johnson Colette cotton midi dress

$ 543$ 380

MYTHERESA

buy now

Ulla Johnson Cecilie Floral Cotton Midi Dress

$ 1,075$ 537

MYTHERESA

buy now

Brock Collection Siria floral-print camisole

$ 650$ 390

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

buy now

Tweed front dress Sandro Louve

$ 294$ 236

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

buy now

Gabriela Hearst Mirtha ribbed printed silk-twill shirt

$ 1,290$ 388

THE OUTNET

buy now

Veronica Beard Renzo cropped crepe skinny pants

$ 375168 $

THE OUTNET

buy now

Missoma Lucy Williams square malachite necklace

$ 123105 $

MISSOMA

buy now

Missoma Mini Tidal Hoops

$ 103$ 88

MISSOMA

buy now

Nanushka Sabine Shirt

$ 395$ 237

SHOP

buy now

Jannah The Vampires Wife Silk Shorts

$ 495$ 347

SHOP

buy now

Gianvito Rossi studded suede sandals

$ 995$ 697

FWRD

buy now

Aquazzura Ramatuelle wedge espadrille

$ 650$ 390

FWRD

buy now

& Other Stories gingham seersucker swimsuit

$ 69$ 60

& OTHER STORIES

buy now

& Other Stories oversized linen shirt

$ 89$ 70

& OTHER STORIES

buy now

Frame Le Bardot Cropped Flare Jeans

$ 240168 $

FRAME

buy now

Frame The Hollywood Mejuri Foothill Clean Jean

$ 248$ 174

FRAME

buy now

Theory shirt jacket

$ 395$ 237

THEORY

buy now

Theory long high-low skirt

$ 285$ 171

THEORY

buy now

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

