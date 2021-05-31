Ozawkie resident Leona Tyler made 1,500 dresses for orphans in Haiti

OZAWKIE Leona Tyler made her own dresses when she was young. Now she is doing the same for girls in Haiti.

Over the past few years, Tyler of Ozawkie has sewn dresses that are shipped to young girls in 22 orphanages in Haiti.

Since then, Tyler has made at least 1,500 dresses in two different sizes and a variety of patterns and colors.

The project began when Tyler joined a sewing group at Grantville Methodist Church. The group mainly manufactures quilts and knitted hats. When Tyler decided she wanted to make dresses, she took on the project on her own.

Tyler has sewing experiences as she made all of her own clothes and has fashioned several items that decorate her home. But this is the first time she has sewn on this scale.

Being able to make dresses for young girls makes Tyler proud.

“They don’t have anything,” Tyler said. “The little that they have a storm will come, and they have nothing. I’m sure they are so proud to have a new dress.”

Tyler can make two dresses a day after the fabric is cut.

Her sewing room located in her home is stocked with fabric, thread, and sewing supplies, neatly organized on shelves. The finished dresses are stacked on a shelf, ready to be sent to Haiti.

She takes the greatest care in the project.

Before sewing the dresses, Tyler cuts the fabric using two predefined patterns, a small and a medium. She then lays out the fabric and matches each one with yarn, lace and rick-rack trims.

All that remains is to sew the outfit together.

As she delves through the finished dresses, she highlights the small details of the pocketto in front of the tied, adjustable straps. Each dress is unique and brightly colored, which is important to Tyler.

She knows girls will enjoy wearing a fun cute dress that has been accented with lace or delicate trims.

Some of the dresses were made from hospital pillowcases, sheets and scrubs. As long as the fabric isn’t worn or stained, Tyler can make a dress out of it.

All of the fabric Tyler used was donated to his friends or picked up at a garage sale.

“When I go to garage sales and tell them what I’m doing, twice people just gave me what they had,” Tyler said.

Tyler said she hoped the girls who received the dresses would be happy to have new clothes and that they knew people were thinking of them.

“They don’t have much and they appreciate the little they get,” she said.

Tyler said she hopes to keep making dresses as long as she feels up to the task, adding, “I love making them and I think they get new things.”