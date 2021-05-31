Fashion
Ozawkie resident Leona Tyler made 1,500 dresses for orphans in Haiti
OZAWKIE Leona Tyler made her own dresses when she was young. Now she is doing the same for girls in Haiti.
Over the past few years, Tyler of Ozawkie has sewn dresses that are shipped to young girls in 22 orphanages in Haiti.
Since then, Tyler has made at least 1,500 dresses in two different sizes and a variety of patterns and colors.
The project began when Tyler joined a sewing group at Grantville Methodist Church. The group mainly manufactures quilts and knitted hats. When Tyler decided she wanted to make dresses, she took on the project on her own.
Tyler has sewing experiences as she made all of her own clothes and has fashioned several items that decorate her home. But this is the first time she has sewn on this scale.
Being able to make dresses for young girls makes Tyler proud.
“They don’t have anything,” Tyler said. “The little that they have a storm will come, and they have nothing. I’m sure they are so proud to have a new dress.”
Tyler can make two dresses a day after the fabric is cut.
Her sewing room located in her home is stocked with fabric, thread, and sewing supplies, neatly organized on shelves. The finished dresses are stacked on a shelf, ready to be sent to Haiti.
She takes the greatest care in the project.
After:Kansas Children’s Discovery Center’s reptilian pavilion is reminiscent of the original downtown Federal Capitol building
Before sewing the dresses, Tyler cuts the fabric using two predefined patterns, a small and a medium. She then lays out the fabric and matches each one with yarn, lace and rick-rack trims.
All that remains is to sew the outfit together.
As she delves through the finished dresses, she highlights the small details of the pocketto in front of the tied, adjustable straps. Each dress is unique and brightly colored, which is important to Tyler.
She knows girls will enjoy wearing a fun cute dress that has been accented with lace or delicate trims.
Some of the dresses were made from hospital pillowcases, sheets and scrubs. As long as the fabric isn’t worn or stained, Tyler can make a dress out of it.
All of the fabric Tyler used was donated to his friends or picked up at a garage sale.
After:The Mulvane Art Museum will auction pieces by 23 artists. Three Kansans share the inspiration behind their work.
“When I go to garage sales and tell them what I’m doing, twice people just gave me what they had,” Tyler said.
Tyler said she hoped the girls who received the dresses would be happy to have new clothes and that they knew people were thinking of them.
“They don’t have much and they appreciate the little they get,” she said.
Tyler said she hopes to keep making dresses as long as she feels up to the task, adding, “I love making them and I think they get new things.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]