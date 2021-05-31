Australian Fashion Week: Jasmine Stefanovic Stuns in Flowing Dress

She is no stranger to Australian Fashion Week, having paraded as a model before presenting her own designs as the co-founder of footwear brand Mara & Mine.

It was therefore not surprising to see Jasmine Stefanovic among the distinguished guests on the first day of this year’s event, which was held at Carriageworks in Redfern, Sydney.

Today’s host’s wife Karl Stefanovic looked chic in a black dress with a long, flowing skirt, which she teamed with black boots and an aGucci handbag.

Jasmine, 37, pulled her blonde hair back, drawing attention to her youthful face, and accessorized with earrings and a simple necklace.

She was joined on site by her business partner Tamara Ingham, a stylist by training, with whom she founded Mara & Mine in 2013.

Tamara cut an elegant figure in a black long sleeve with circular cutouts on the arms, which she teamed with matching baggy pants and green shoes.

She styled her brown hair loosely and kept her accessories to a minimum.

After being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, primarily based at Sydney’s Carriageworks, is the first national fashion show to be held live all over the world for more than a year.

The five-day event coincides with the release of an EY report, From High Fashion to High Visibility, detailing the economic contribution of Australia’s fashion and textile sector.

According to the Australian Fashion Council, which commissioned it, it is the most comprehensive study of the fashion and textile industry ever carried out in Australia.

He revealed that the industry generates $ 7.2 billion in export revenue for Australia, while the industry’s economic impact accounts for over 1.5% of the national economy.

The study also found that industry employs nearly half a million Australians, more than mining and utilities, with women making up 77% of the workforce.

Australian Fashion Council CEO Leila Naja Hibri said the report highlighted the economic strength of the fashion industry.

“This groundbreaking report highlights the true economic weight of our dynamic and diverse industry,” she said.

“To date, the overall value of the economic contribution of the industry and its predominantly female workforce has not been fully recognized.

“We can now better understand the impact of the important role of this sector in Australia’s creative economy and the enormous potential for its future.”

The research coincides with Australian Fashion Week, which will feature more than 70 established and emerging Australian designers and will include a tribute on Monday to industry pioneer Carla Zampatti, who died last month.

It will be the biggest fashion week since 2015 and will feature top Australian and emerging designers as well as the collections of eight Indigenous fashion designers on Wednesday.

The week will put a new emphasis on sustainability and it is also the first time in 25 years of history that the public is invited to attend, with 41 parades, workshops, panel discussions, masterclasses as well as live podcasts.

Romance Was Born presents his designs at Carriageworks Monday night with the final show Friday night.