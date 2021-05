Madonna’s son David wears a gendered fashion to reject the dress

Madonna’s son David showed off his stellar style by modeling a silk dress in a recent video online, proving that you don’t have to be a woman to wear a gorgeous dress. The 15-year-old looked effortlessly chic as he strutted around his family’s mansion, wearing a white silk dress by Mae Couture and a pair of shiny black rectangular sunglasses. The fitted garment was scribbled with hand-painted black letters and accessorized with colorful bracelets, which added an urban touch to its sleek design. David refined the laid-back vibe by ditching heels and opting for white sneakers and white socks, creating a stylish yet comfortable outfit for a hassle-free memorial weekend. (If you’re already inspired to recreate this stripped-down look, check out our 10 minimalist wardrobe essentials to create your style base.) In the 30-second video posted to Madonna’s Instagram account, the glamorous teenager walks confidently down the hallway of her mother’s $ 6 million mansion in Lisbon. The clip, which cuts to David’s selfies as a whole enviable, plays against the song The Power by Snap! and ends with the budding fashionista praising the comfort of her choice of summer wardrobe. Learn more about the woman and the house: The best sewing machines for every budget and experience level, including the best models from Bernina, Singer and Janome

The best jewelry making kits to create intricate and unique pieces for yourself or as a special gift

Stylish dresses to hide a tummy, plus top tips from our fashion experts “I like to quietly wear like, it’s so liberating, you know what I mean?” he said as he reached the end of his imaginary trail (also known as his kitchen). Madonna didn’t hold back her support for her son, captioning the video, “Confidence is Everything” and adding a fist bump emoji. The clip was greeted with an influx of positive comments, with many fans praising David for his impeccable style. A number of celebrity Madonna fans, including Kelly Ripa, have also rang the bell to share their reaction. The actress and talk show host gave the outfit a high rating, posting five-star emojis to express her approval. The dress also aroused the admiration of young star Debi Mazar, who was quick to equate the teenager with a world-famous fashion icon. “Omg I love her ❤️ Look@NaomiShe wrote, cheekily tagging the woman herself, Naomi Campbell. We don’t know if the legendary supermodel would still see David as a contender, but there’s no reason to believe he won’t one day be on the Fashion Week catwalks. .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos