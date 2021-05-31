How Tulsa Resurrected Through Culture 100 Years After Racial Massacre – WWD

This weekend marks the centenary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, considered one of the most violent incidents in American history.

Tulsa, Okla., Home of the District of Greenwood, then one of the predominantly black and prosperous American cities in the country, was ravaged by crowds of white residents during Memorial Day weekend in 1921. Which began with the arrest of Dick Rowland, a 19-year-old black man, on May 30 after a meeting in an elevator with Sarah Page, a 17-year-old white elevator operator, erupted with crowds at odds over the Rowland’s arrest and planned lynching, followed by riots, looting, a declaration of martial law by then Governor James BA Robertson.

The HBO series “Watchmen” based on the 1980s graphic novel by Alan Moore depicted the riots in detail, including the bombs dropped on the city from airplanes. After the riots, 35 city blocks were destroyed, 800 people were treated for injuries and 300 people are believed to have died from the riots.

But with a dark and sordid history, Greenwood has been rebuilt as a phoenix rising from its ashes, and does not fear destruction. This weekend, Brandon Oldham of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, De’Ara Balenger, Stacie Gillian and Jordan Vaughn of creative strategy firm Maestra hosted a weekend of events in Greenwood to celebrate the history of the neighborhood and its modern culture.

A few events include the Boley Rodeo, an annual rodeo event in Boley, Okla., Which dates back to 1903 and is run by one of the oldest black communities in the United States; a visit to the city’s botanical garden and a treasure hunt.

“This massacre has affected us all,” Oldham said. “There have been things destroyed that can no longer be restored, and how do you think that as Tulsan?”

Oldham grew up in Tulsa and left the city to study at the University of Oklahoma before returning to Tulsa to pursue his career. He is currently a program manager for the George Kaiser Family Foundation, but previously served as assistant mayor of Tulsa. When Oldham returned to Tulsa, he thought about how the city can bring its many subcultures together and presented an event called Frequency where artists in the city can come together and share their experiences and talents.

Although many don’t consider Tulsa a fashion town, Oldham spoke of the Tops & Bottoms store he would visit as a youth and the Promenade Mall where he would shop for urban clothing, sportswear and sneakers, but folks like Kanye West have helped Oldham and his peers embrace the pink polo shirts they wore before West stepped on the scene. Russell Westbrook, formerly of the Oklahoma City Thunder, pushed the limits of his tunnel style and made Oldham take risks, like wearing sneakers with suits, which he said he wore to three proms in high school and that he was refused entry.

“I was in Oklahoma City when Westbrook was doing an imprint,” Oldham said. “He was so bold about it. Being at the University of Oklahoma and pushing the boundaries as much as I can, I couldn’t do it like Russ would in his authenticity.

Each city has a unique street style and fashion community. Oldham mentioned the Lord Primo brand, a contemporary offering fusing streetwear and high design led by Johnthan Stanton; Threads men’s sewing store in Boston and Venita Cooper’s Silhouette Sneakers & Art sneaker store as some of the talents and brands that represent the Tulsan style.

“Our fashion is here,” he says. “We’ve always wanted to dress like this, but you’ve been lucky enough to go down these avenues where you can experience top fashion and culture and thought how can we do that? If it’s my role here to bring the subcultures together, I’ve learned that the bug is already there.

He continued, “With this centenary, I’m excited about how it all collides and I use this word intentionally, because it’s a collision of past trauma and a Tulsa immersion letting the country know that’s what happened and we don’t want it. to reproduce. “