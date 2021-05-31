The 10 best styling creams for men in 2021

Finding the right balance between polish and mess when it comes to your hair is an age-old quest, isn’t it? Okay, that might not be as old a story as time goes by, but finding one of the best styling creams for men can add a ton of quality and value to your grooming routine.

Every man can use an effective styling cream, even if you think your hair is too frizzy or unruly to be properly tamed. Unlike pomades or gels, styling creams often have a more matte finish and offer flexible control, rather than an ultra-sleek, sleek look (although there is also a time and place for this hair style. ).

The best styling creams can add another dimension to your hair care routine, providing just enough hold to keep your hairstyle fresh for hours. Styling creams are also great for the warmer months, when a flexible hold and breezy style works well with the rest of your sets in warmer weather. Take the leap, find your new favorite styling cream for each hair type, and get ready to love the way you look.

Best for frizzy hair: Huron Hair Styler

The Huron Hair Styler is specially designed to tame frizzy hairs and prevent static electricity build-up, making it an ideal addition to your daily routine if you tend to experience these issues frequently. It unwinds smoothly and also adds fullness to your hair, attributes we also appreciate (and think you will).

Best for dry hair: American Crew Matte Styling Cream

American Crew’s famous Matte Styling Cream offers a serious punch when it comes to effective formulas and ingredients. It is designed to promote and improve hair thickness and health, and thanks to Sodium PCA, it will also help your hair retain moisture much better than normal.

Best for wavy hair: Redken Brews Men’s Plasticine

Designed with high hold in mind, this Redken styling cream just might be the best choice if you want more control over wavy hair. If you are looking for a smooth finish while trying to keep your wavy hair at bay, this is the way to go.

Ideal for long hair: John Masters Organics hair paste

John Masters Organics lives up to its name when it comes to natural ingredients, and it also helps that this hair paste works especially well for longer hair. Treat yourself to flexibility, volume and texture at the same time.

Best for short hair: Malin + Goetz Sage Styling Cream

The great thing about this MALIN + GOETZ styling cream is that while it works well for all hair types, it should come in especially handy if you want to add volume and texture to longer hairstyles. short without getting a too shiny finish. We also love the use of natural plants in its formulation. He’s a winner everywhere.

Ideal for normal hair: Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream

“Normal” hair may be a relative term, but if you find that your hair isn’t too dry or coarse, not too wavy or curly, a texturizing cream like this from Jack Black is a great way to give it a boost. flexible style to your hair. It’s made in A. USA, and it’s designed to smooth and soften your hair, all at the same time.

Other styling creams we love

Cremo Premium Barber Grade hair paste

Turn to a loved and barber-recommended hair paste for the real thing, a barber-quality hair styling experience, all in the relative comfort of your own home. Cremo is very effective if you want a sleek and sleek hairstyle.

Baxter Of California styling paste

This liquid formula is one of the most innovative styling creams we’ve seen, using ingredients like cactus extract to add thickness and medium hold. This is just another stellar Baxter Of California grooming essential to add to your grooming routine.

Messy ax paste

This is not the AX styling product of your youth. No sir, this is an upgraded version of the styling cream, so much the better for giving your hair medium hold and a natural finish.

Kiehl’s Creative Cream Wax

It’s hard to go wrong with any Kiehl’s product, let alone the aptly named Creative Cream Wax. It is designed to add vitality and sparkle to your hair, with flexible styling in mind. Sounds great to us and we think you will agree.

