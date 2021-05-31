Fashion
Central Texas Professional Basketball Team Need Help Getting To ESPN Tournament
BELL COUNTY, TX Professional male basketball players from across central Texas, have taken a break from their professional careers and are joining forces to The basketball tournament, a knockout tournament that will air on ESPN.
One shooter on the team is Cameron Delaney, a former knight of Harker Heights High School.
As a kid growing up and being able to do something like that is what a kid dreams of, he explained, thinking about his career that has led to this point.
Now, alongside his teammates, he’s back on the hardwoods of Harker Heights, preparing for a big game.
It’s honestly a surreal feeling to be back in my high school gym, he said with a smile. I never thought I would be back in my gym doing something like this.
Delaney graduated from Harker Heights in 2013 and began his college career at the University of Denver.
After a one-year stint, he returned to Lone Star State and dressed at Sam Houston State University.
From there he played a few seasons abroad.
Now the Fort Hood Wounded Warriors took him home.
Coming from the city that’s the mentality you have growing up, and for all of us, bringing our talents together in one team and playing means a lot to us, he explained.
It is not the only one in Bell County.
Cedric Brooks, the general manager of the teams is from Killeen.
Brooks has played in the tournament before and knows what it takes to make it happen.
It doesn’t just take support, it takes the players, he said. It takes grinding, it takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears, literally, it’s gonna be it’s gonna be a fight.
The tournament will be held in Wichita, Kansas, July 16-20.
ESPN will have the coverage.
To win? One million dollars.
But, much like central Texas, the team plans to donate some of that money to the Wounded Warriors Project.
An organization that hits home for the Killeen native.
I have a long, long, long family tree of people meaning the military goes to war, Brooks explained, pausing throughout the sentence.
Now, on Memorial Day weekend, this cause weighs heavily on players.
It means a lot, man, because [soldiers] really go out there every day and put that on the line for our country, said Delaney. Without them, I mean, honestly, I wouldn’t feel safe, and I’m pretty sure no one else in this country and in the world would feel safe.
The team plans to make it to the tournament, but needs help raising the funds to make it happen.
So in an effort to gain support they have put together clothes you can buy, player appearances and even training sessions.
All the purchases help them get on the big stage.
The team’s email address is [email protected]
