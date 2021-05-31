Addison Rae’s cutout knit dress and platform sandals are ready for summer – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Addison Rae married a mix of this season’s biggest trends for a chic weekend dinner. Stopping at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday, the TikTok star opted for a crochet cutout dress for the occasion. Fishnet, crochet fabric, and openwork knit materials are a major celebrity style trend in 2021. Whether it’s a mesh dress on the red carpet or the cult sandals of Bottega Veneta, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dua Lipa are among the many who have modeled these fabrics in the past few weeks alone. Related Amid a revitalization of silhouettes from the 1990s and early 2000s, cut-out designs are also making a triumphant return to the celebrity scene this season, from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. .

Addison Rae leaves dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles on May 30. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / Splash News

Close-up view of Addison Rae’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / Splash News To enhance the look, the “He’s All That” star enhanced her figure in high heels. The metallic gold sandals are set on a raised toe and sturdy block heel, appearing to stand almost 5 inches tall.

Close-up view of Addison Rae’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / Splash News When it comes to shoes, Addison Rae’s bold boots are just one of many silhouettes in his daily rotation. As well as sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with his friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a big fan of a special Nike silhouette in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first appeared in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and a must-have shoe style for the younger generation. In addition to trendy sneakers, the 20-year-old star launched her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle. Go gold like Addison Rae with these metallic wedge heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy now: Chinese Laundry Doll Sandals, $ 80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch Buy now: L’Autre Chose Leather Sandals, $ 364 (was $ 375).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy now: Keefa protection platforms, $ 83 (or $ 138). Browse the gallery to learn more about Addison Rae’s avant-garde style throughout his career.

