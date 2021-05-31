Spain: Male teachers wear skirts in class after student expelled for wearing one

(Left to right) Manuel Ortega, Borja Velazquez and Jose Pias are among the male teachers in Spain who wear skirts in school to break gender norms (Photos: Twitter / borjamusico / joxepinas)

Male teachers wear skirts in the classroom to fight stereotypical gender norms in Spain.

Teachers across the country have joined the Clothes Have No Gender (#laropanotienegenero) movement, sparked after a boy was kicked out for wearing a skirt to school last year.

Manuel Ortega, 37, and Borja Velazquez, 36, are the latest to ditch their pants for the stereotypical feminine outfit after one of their students was bullied in class this month.

The couple wanted to show their support after the boy was mocked for wearing an anime t-shirt at Virgen de Sacedon Primary School in Valladolid.

He was called homophobic slurs and ended up changing out of embarrassment.

Mr Ortega was horrified and, since the beginning of May, has been wearing a skirt in class, along with his colleague Mr Velazquez, to promote tolerance.

He tweeted: A school that educates with respect, diversity, diversity and tolerance. Dress as you wish! We are joining the #clotheshavenogender campaign.

Men said The country their decision to wear skirts wasn’t just for a viral social media moment.

They wanted to increase tolerance and respect while inviting other teachers to do the same.

The movement began on October 27 last year when a student named Mikel Gomez was expelled and referred to psychologists after wearing a skirt at a school in Bilbao, Basque Country.

The boy shared a now-viral video on TikTok in November explaining that he wanted to show his support for feminism and diversity.

Since then, November 4 has become wearing a skirt on the school day as hundreds of students and teachers have joined the movement to show solidarity.

Teacher Jose Pias decided to start wearing a skirt in class last year.

Tweeting a photo of himself in formal attire, he said: 20 years ago I suffered persecution and insults for my sexual orientation at the institute where I am now a teacher.

Mr Velazquez was inspired to wear a skirt after a student at his school was bullied over a t-shirt he was wearing (Photo: Twitter / @ borjamusico)



Mr Ortega was inspired to take action after seeing one of his students receive homophobic slurs on an anime t-shirt (Photo: Twitter / @ borjamusico)



Mr Pias was one of the first teachers to join the skirt movement after Mikel Gomez was expelled for wearing one last year (Photo: Twitter / @ joxepinas)

I want to join the cause of the student, Mikel, who was expelled and sent to the psychologist for going to class with a skirt.

Teachers have mostly received praise from parents online.

One of them wrote: My son (13) went to class in a skirt yesterday. They had agreed among several students to do so. I am proud.

Another said: Congratulations on your attitude. High schools are sometimes very hard on students, you have to know how to be aware of this and position yourself without nuances to guarantee yourself safe from attacks.

Others criticized the teachers, questioning whether the movement was necessary.

One of them said: I am not homophobic, or xenophobic, or racist, or anything like that, but in my early forties I miss the reason why boys go to school in skirts. Is it really necessary?

Another added: Long live equality, how didn’t you put heels and a little mascara in your eyes? Please no.

