Fashion
How to rent a wedding dress and the etiquette behind the bridal rental
Weddings are expensive.
There is food, location and entertainment to consider and, of course, dress very important.
According to A Hitched survey, the average bride will spend around 1,321 on her wedding dress, which is a lot of money for something that is only worn for one day.
So it’s no surprise that hiring a wedding dress is an increasingly popular trend. After all, you get the dress of your dreams at a big discount, you just need to return it once it has served its purpose.
When she married Boris Johnson this weekend, it was reported that Carrie Symonds saved thousands on her wedding dress by renting it for just $ 45 from MyWardrobeHQ.
In recent years, fashion rentals have grown in popularity as people want to keep up with the latest trends but not break the bank with new pieces.
So a wedding seems like the perfect time to consider a rental option.
After all, the end result is the same: A bride always gets the dress of her dreams at a fraction of the price.
It’s a win, really win.
Jane Shepherdson, former CEO of MyWardrobeHQs says Marie Claire: The world is changing, weddings are now reduced to small gatherings.
Renting a dress will appeal to brides as it greatly reduces the cost of the wedding day.
How to rent a wedding dress
Do your research
When it comes to leasing, a good place to start is to research the retailer you choose, primarily for customer reviews and for more sizing information.
It also allows you to take the time to look at the different prices and see how much each room for daily rent costs. Prices on MyWardrboeHQ, for example, start from just $ 5 per day.
If you picked the designers in mind, many retailers allow you to filter the options to make the process a lot less tedious.
Another advantage of renting is that you can try it out and send it back if it isn’t for you.
This lack of commitment takes the pressure off the clothing hunt. You might have to pay a fee for the swap, but it’s worth it to get the voucher in the end.
Order with enough time
Most sites will send your order within a specific window of time. However, it’s a good idea to have plenty of time in the days leading up to your wedding, so that you can try it out with absolute certainty.
Some stores will also send two sizes with every order, so you have a better chance of getting a perfect fit.
Beware of additional costs
It’s also worth pointing out that there may be additional charges to consider, including shipping, insurance, and delay charges.
What is the etiquette behind bridal rentals?
Each site has different rental rules and requirements, but most simply ask you to select your dress, place the order, wear the garment, and return it.
It might also be an idea to have it squeezed before wearing depending on the amount of wrinkling that occurs during transport.
However, one of the perks of renting a wedding dress is that you don’t have to worry about dry cleaning it after the big day or preserving it over the months.
Rental companies usually include dry cleaning with the service, so just send it back when you’re done.
However, if you get a little noisy and messy on your special day and damage the dress, you will have to pay for the stains or tears.
Wedding guests can do the same
It is not just brides who can rent dresses for weddings.
Guests or even members of the wedding party can also choose to rent their own dresses from websites.
There are a plethora of outfits to choose from and the same rules apply as wedding dresses.
