Upscale urban clothing for women Bay Area News





Little urban girl, with big dreams of being well off, bumps into the industry not only with her music and her strong introduction into the world of production, theater and directing, but also with the upcoming launch of its online urban clothing store, 4oreign Behavior Clothing llc, which will be designed for women but still user-friendly “men’s accessories”. The idea to launch the store arose out of her work as a Bay Area rapper, artist name “Foreign Behavior”, but the “F” was only swapped with her own “4”, designed to separate clothing from music. With her idea born in early 2019, it only became an official LLC in January 2020 ‘after she, her entourage and her influencers began to salt and pepper the logo in neighborhoods. “As a musical artist it is important to get your brand / name known in all possible ways. I call it the Master P method! You can’t just rely on social media to build your brand, I mean… I hope to showcase it in the next cast member movie, I often drop flyers on the windows of thousands of cars parked whenever I get the chance. I’m just trying to broadcast it. 4oreign Behavior Clothing was created by Demetra Brock with inspiration from her music that catches fire across all music platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and YouTube. With her subtle “buss down Different” logo labeling some of her sportswear, there is no doubt that her unique style will open the doors for all women to feel like a model while attending all high end events. And for the men, 4BC couldn’t leave them out. The line will also include some of the latest accessories worn for men, including belts, boxers, socks, daddy’s hats, hoodies and dresses. 4oreign Behavior Clothing llc hopes to expand its line even more in the near future, which will add 4oreign Kidz for infants, toddlers and toddlers. Stay tuned on Instagram @ 4oreign_behavior_clothing or Foreign_behavior_ (the artist) to stay informed of the website launch on New Years Eve 2021 !! Yet another black entrepreneur smashing porters without turning back! Media contact

Company Name: 4oreign Behavior Clothing LLC

Contact person: Media relations

E-mail: Send an email

Country: United States

Website: https://4oreignbclothing.com/

