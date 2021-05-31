Man sentenced to 4 life plus 98 years of robbery in Ohio





A man was sentenced to four life sentences without parole in a spate of gunshot deaths in Ohio robberies about five years ago, including the death of a college student killed during ‘a theft in a pizzeria and a mother and son killed in their home. Summit County Common Plea Court Judge Alison McCarty on Friday sentenced Shaquille Anderson, 27, to four consecutive terms plus an additional 98 years in prison for her role in the murder of Zakaria Husein, a 21-year-old student at the ‘University of Akron, and three others in robberies between December 2015 and June 2016. Sentences in the three cases, delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic, were handed down in separate hearings allowing relatives of the victims to speak in person or by video. Husein was killed in a December 2015 robbery at his family business, Premium New York Style Pizza. Surveillance video from inside the store showed a man wearing a mask asking for money and shooting Husein before escaping with the money. Sonia Freeman, 48, and her son Christopher Lane-Freeman, 28, were shot dead by three men in a robbery in May 2016 from their apartment in West Akron. Christian Dorsey, 24, was found shot dead in a street after a robbery in June 2016.

