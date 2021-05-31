Five fashion trends that brands can’t ignore





The past year has been transformative for fashion brands and retailers. From initial inspiration to checkout, the way fashion consumers shop has changed dramatically. As Covid-19 restrictions continue to lift, digital will continue to play a vital role. This provides a unique opportunity for fashion brands and retailers to connect and convert consumers at different stages of their shopping journey. There are a number of trends at the forefront of the fashion industry today, shaping brand strategies and consumer buying habits: 1) Online and offline lines continue to fade Consumers appreciated the convenience, variety and detail of shopping online. With the lifting of restrictions and the bustle of shopping streets, brands might see a different type of consumer. Recent research has revealed that two out of five buyers expect them to buy online more frequently even after the lockdown ends. Consumers are likely to continue researching and evaluating options online before purchasing in-store, which will make the entire consumer journey a more fragmented and multi-channel experience. 2) Sustainability is becoming more and more important Sustainability is becoming an important topic for consumers, and brands are taking notice. Many markets are introducing requirements that brands must adhere to, such as prescribing sustainably sourced materials or banning single-use plastic in packaging. Zalando said that by 2023, all fashion brands that sell through the platform will need to have provided supply chain information for their environmental and social impact to be examined. 3) The options in the market are endless There are hundreds of markets available to international fashion consumers, and brands need to understand which ones meet their needs. Research is needed to identify the right channels for your brand. Build a list of the most suitable markets for your business, researching pricing, brand positioning versus competitors, and category specific options. 4) Prices and excess inventory are complex Excess inventory is one of the biggest challenges in retailing – balancing how you deal with overstock without diminishing your brand value is a central concern for brands today. Managing a full price or discounted strategy and the channels you use to distribute that stock will be critical to your overall success. There are a variety of options such as reducing inventory, selling to wholesalers, or listing more and more popular in low cost markets. 5) Social commerce strategies to convert Facebook and Instagram make it easier for people to shop at the time of discovery. But capturing interesting consumers and keeping them on track to buy on those channels can be complex. Using a marketable media solution to direct consumers to preferred channels can turn social browsing into social commerce with the click of a button. FashionCommerce: optimize your digital lead To cover topics like these and more, ChannelAdvisor is hosting FashionCommerce on June 16. Bringing together the industry’s most knowledgeable e-commerce experts for an exciting virtual event, FashionCommerce is a morning of insightful content exclusively for EMEA apparel, footwear and accessories brands and retailers. In this free virtual event, you’ll hear from ecommerce experts from Facebook, Zalando, La Redoute, Secret Sales, and Geox. Learn more and register to participate now .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos