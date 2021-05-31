Fashion
So chic and flattering tropical print dresses and skirts

We are going all out this summer. We want to get the most out of everything we do and for We, that means making sure our wardrobe always serves up a full vacation vibe, especially when we finally make that trip we’ve been waiting for! Bring out all the tropical prints!
We also like to keep our warm-weather wardrobe easy and airy with dresses and skirts, so whenever we spot either one in a tropical print, you know we’re paying attention. We have already sorted so many this year, we feel ready for the summer. Now it’s our turn to help you out with 17 of our favorite picks!
Dresses
1.Taking a look at thisMeenew dressinstantly transported We in a cabin by the beach, even if it’s only in our minds!
2.This maxi halterFloerns dress The yellow and green color simply belongs to a Caribbean destination!
3.This leaf printAsvivid dress goes big on the print but mini on the length!
4.This Hawaiian inspiration 28 Palms Dress features a tropical flower print in beautiful shades of blue!
5.ThisFarm Rio long dress of Anthropology is magnificent! You’ll find several tropical patterns in the print, plus a cool dotted texture above all else!
6. This muslinNuofengkudu dress proves tropical prints can be 100% fancy!
7. Looking for a palm print without the green? This multicoloredKILIG dress is a fantastic choice!
8.We can’t get enough of the bright colors and the little keyhole cutout on itMaaji floral crystal dress!
9.This colorful leafFlower Wood Dress can definitely be dressed up or down with ease!
Skirts
ten.ThisPrinStory skirt has a handkerchief hem and a great color scheme!
11.This palmFloerns long skirt has an ultra-high slit on one leg, making it a must-have choice for those very hot days!
12.This long Free People sarong skirtis an unexpected mix of red and white that we seriously love over our swimsuits or just paired with a cute top!
13.If you want to splurge a bit, this 100% silkATM skirt Anthony Thomas Melillo from Nordstrom is our choice. The pastel palm tree print is so beautiful!
14. It’s calming, even looking at a photo of this sunset and the silhouette ChainJoy sarong skirt!
15.This Shein skirt combines bohemian and tropical vibes to create a piece that will ask everyone where you bought it!
16. The design about itFarm Rio long skirt of Anthropology is almost reminiscent of We an advanced coloring book design!
17. ThisSarong SHU-SHI even comes with an adorable coconut clip!
