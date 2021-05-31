Home Decor Ideas for a Distraught Man | Barbara kaplan

Q: I am a recently divorced middle-aged man facing the mystifying task of decorating a house for the first time. Any tips to get started?

A: Decorating a home for the first time can be overwhelming. Let me assure you that you don’t have a clue. You know what you want, you just haven’t thought about it.

My experience is that men’s insecurity about decorating stems from childhood, when women chose their clothes and decorated their rooms. Then when these boys grew up and got married, the wives took over.

Men, once they get started, often have a better idea of ​​decorating and are more adventurous. Since this is your first time decorating a living space, start by fantasizing about what you would like to come home to at the end of the day. How would you like your personal space to look and feel?

Now forget about the house and focus on yourself. It could be more difficult, but essential. You are the person who lives and reacts to everything around you.

Be aware that we all tend to use our parents’ house or the house we lived in during our marriage as a frame of reference. Now is the time to discover something new, explore yourself and find out how you want to live. You really have all the answers. Don’t let anyone tell you that you are wrong. The bottom line is that you shouldn’t rush or make a decision just to get it made.

Now that you’ve fantasized about what you want, you need to start thinking tactically. Start by finding out which colors you like. If that sounds difficult, think about your reactions to colors. If you’re having a hard time doing this, take a look in your closet or consider shopping for clothes and colors that appeal to you.

Now consider the style of the furniture. What shapes do you like? What gives you a feeling of comfort and contentment? Do you like to lie down or sit up straight? What tables or surfaces do you need to function in your personal space? Do you want lamps or indirect lighting?

Decide how you want the spaces to be used. Do you need a traditional living room? You can choose to transform the living room into a billiard room. Maybe you prefer a theater room with drapery at the entrance for the dark. If you want, you can also have a table and chairs to have dinner while watching the screen.

If there is a family room, you can furnish it for sitting, reading and relaxing. You can also put a dining table there. The point is to think outside the box, because you are at the center of the design decisions. Live your style. You don’t just design your home, you design your lifestyle.

It’s time to remember bedrooms don’t have feelings, YOU do!

