‘Pose’ wedding dress: designer reveals how she made the dress bloom

SPOIL ALERT: Don’t read on if you haven’t yet watched the penultimate episode of “Pose,” which airs May 30 on FX.

“It’s been a journey to get here,” Angel (Indya Moore) tells Lil Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) in FX’s penultimate episode of “Pose”. This is the first line of her wedding vows, but it also describes the creation of the very dress she is wearing.

“We were down for seven months and I had a lot of time to think,” says costume designer Analucia McGorty. Variety. “When I finally got the script, I had this crazy idea that I had ruminated on [on] for a while to create a mechanical dress that would physically flower.

When Angel first tries the dress on at the bridal salon, it is more in tune with ’90s fashion trends than the extravagance typically seen on “Pose”: an asymmetric satin dress with a V-neckline and strapless. While beautiful, its simplicity (combined with a hookup with a transphobic store owner) hints that more is to come the big day. Cut to the wedding and as Angel sets foot down the aisle, her entrance is not only heralded by music, but the bloom of soft, fuchsia petals; flowers adorn the front of the dress and its train.

Before McGorty got the scripts for the final season, she spent most of her time filling sketchbooks with endless possibilities for wedding dresses. Her conversations with Moore and her constant observation of the flowering tree outside her home have left the costume designer inspired by nature.

“With the way ‘Pose’ is written and everyone’s stories arc, they blossom into who they are. It’s a process of seeding that flower until it blooms into the beauty, the potential that it always had, ”McGorty says.

But to create a fashion moment of this magnitude, everyone had to be on deck. Particularly in light of the pandemic, McGorty has sought to integrate small businesses into any large projects she and her team have done in New York City. For the functional component, they worked with Monkey Boy Productions – known for working with “Saturday Night Live” – ​​to locally build the mechanics of the dress. When it comes to floral design, they have collaborated with M&S Schmalberg Flowers, a family business that is the oldest fabric flower company in the United States.

“We knew they were struggling because the wedding industry was gone, and we knew the whole fashion industry was gone,” says McGorty. “So we wanted to make sure we incorporated them to help us create all of the individual hand-made flowers for the dress.”

The development of the dress took two months to finalize and required “a lot of testing.” McGorty worked with the dress a few times to make sure the mechanics worked, but that didn’t prepare her for the magic of when Moore rehearsed the full look. Describing it as a “cosmic connection,” McGorty remembers everyone crying, hugging and dancing.

“It’s kind of a love note for Indya Moore,” McGorty says. “We have a lot of conversations about finding serenity, nature and growth, and I feel like [Indya] taught me a lot about growing, the world and listening, and I wanted to create something that was a tribute to that and to [them] as a person.”

As well as portraying a broader narrative meaning and meeting typical ‘Pose’ standards of grandeur, the escalation of Moore’s wedding dress was also necessary for the bride to stand out in a host of dozens of other dresses. of bride. Elektra (Dominique Jackson) is giving all of the guest women – all from the ballroom community – their own wedding dresses. It is an extension of his gift given to Angel and Papi to launch them a sumptuous ceremony. She explains the need for such an indulgence in Episode 5, also capturing the importance of why Angel’s dress had to be so special.

“Your wife is unlike any other. She will be the first, the first of a community that has been excluded from happiness forever. You’ve been to balls and seen the girls walk the bridal podium, ”Elektra tells Papi. “This category was invented, like all the other categories, to give us a chance to find out what the outside world can experience.”

Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) adds, “When all these girls are sitting in that posh ballroom, they can watch one of their own walks down a real aisle in a real wedding dress, not for a plastic trophy, but to marry a real man who He loves her. They will understand that they can do it too.

Angel’s fulfillment of the ultimate romantic fantasy is a hassle-free moment of joy for the entire prom community. One of the character’s biggest struggles throughout the series has been accepting that she deserves to be loved. The marriage finally serves as confirmation of that – sealed with an “I swear” serenade – and that Grandpa is not going anywhere.

“This season has had a lot of ups and downs for her. You see it sort of crumble a bit, ”McGorty says. “And then you see her slowly start to come back to herself and have that fun, alluring, innocent love that always pours out of Angel.” And we really wanted to show that off with the wedding dress, and have that pop and fun. At that point, it makes her look like a woman. This is not a princess dress. It’s like she looks like a woman ready to step into the rest of her life.

“Pose” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on FX. The series finale will air on June 6.