Fashion
The best beauty products launched in May
With rising outside temperatures, May has proven that summer is around the corner, meaning glowing skin and a myriad of fun colors in our personal style are just around the corner, too. This month, the beauty industry launched products to help us prepare for summer, including brightening body oil, a matte tan brick suitable for all skin tones, and one of the first skincare products. from the skin to clinically tested cannabinoids to the world. Read on to find out which skin, hair, nail and cosmetic care products are of most interest to us this month.
Issuance
In typical Gods fashion, this new cannabinoid serum sold out quickly after launch. Gods foray into topical skin care includes one of the world’s first clinically tested cannabinoid skin care products, and the company has found that cannabinoids are actually the most effective at reducing irritation. at low percentages. This formula contains niacinamide to rid the skin of hyperpigmentation, as well as water lily to soothe the skin and peptides to help build collagen and elastin. But our favorite part is the brand transparency – you can scan the QR code on the packaging for a full breakdown of pricing, research, and formulation.
Gods
Asphalt nail paint
Lil Yachty joined the group of celebrities in the beauty game this month, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with her iconic creation. Crete is a nail polish brand that allows men to express themselves through beauty. The colors are inspired by the concrete of the city, ranging from soft cement gray to asphalt black. These nail polish applicators are easy to use and are also suitable for travel.
Crete
Grand Amino Cushion Cream
If you’re looking for a moisturizer that will nourish the skin while staying light for the summer, consider this new cream from Holifrog. This cream contains amino acids, which are the building blocks of healthy skin, as well as ceramide to help retain moisture even on the hottest days of summer.
HoliFrog
Straight Up Volumizing Peptide Mascara
If you’re going to be wearing mascara for hours and hours a day, why not invest in a formula that will strengthen your lashes over time? This clean formula creates intense volume at the roots of your lashes and lengthens the ends for a Bambi-eye fluttery effect all around. Plus, this formula contains a blend of pro-peptides that strengthens, lifts, and nourishes your lashes.
RMS Beauty
Lip Suede: The Nudes
It looks like Westman Atelier has a knack for creating basic makeup products that are right at the center of our dressing tables, which is why we’re not surprised this new lip palette sold out within 24 hours of being used. launch. Their iconic Lip Suede palette got a facelift this month, with colors ranging from a dusty pink to a caramel nude, tailored to create the look that’s perfect on my lips but better.
Westman Workshop
Solar UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+
Avne’s new sunscreen simplifies skin hydration and reduces hyperpigmentation while protecting your skin from the sun in the summer heat. This new 100% mineral sunscreen contains niacinamide to soothe the skin and reduce the appearance of scars, as well as Avne’s exclusive thermal water to deeply hydrate the skin.
Avne
V-wash
Yes, there is skin care for your vagina and you should probably take care of your private area. This new vulva cleanser from Dr. Barbara Sturm lightly removes everyday impurities and grime without ever stripping the skin of essential oils or disturbing the pH which has healthy vulvas and vaginas. Plus, this formula contains hyaluronic acid and glycerin to soothe irritation and hydrate the skin.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Moonstruck Palette
If you remember saying the phrase “I’m going to the computer now”, you probably remember logging into your internet browser to watch some of YouTube’s most iconic beauty gurus. One of them being Carli Bybel, a woman who continually graced us with looks that made us “wow”. Bybel teamed up with Il Makiage this month to create a nude-based makeup collection, this palette of blushes, highlights and bronzer is our new best friend for sculpting cheekbones, adding sun-kissed glow. to our cheeks and improve the glow in our summer skin.
The Makiage
Body oil
Necessary just released a body oil which is basically a multi-vitamin for your skin. This formula contains Vitamin B7 to minimize redness, Vitamin C to increase radiance and Vitamin E to hydrate the skin. Plus, its powerful blend of omega fatty acids works to balance the skin’s lipid barrier, resulting in a luminous glow that will last all summer.
Required
Ultralip
Just in time for the glossy lip trend taking hold this summer, Glossier launched Ultralip for highly pigmented, shiny and hydrated lips. This formula contains four molecular weights of hyaluronic acid for hydration that penetrates and leaves lips soft and plump all day long. Plus, this formula comes in nine different shades, which means you never have to worry about getting bored of your new favorite lippie.
More shiny
Pool Time Glowing Body Oil
We’ve advocated for body brighteners before and we keep our word that body brighteners will be this summer’s hottest product for glowing skin. We especially love this Body Oil from Summer Fridays which deeply hydrates the skin, smells like a hot day at the beach, and creates a pearly glow that feels like we’ve just drunk a quart of water.
Summer Fridays
Matte bronzing brick
Summer is approaching, which means we are heading into the season for tan and glowing skin. This new tan brick from Victoria Beckham Beauty is matte, so you will be able to add both warmth and dimension to your skin without adding any glow or shimmer spots. This bronzing brick comes in five different shade palettes, perfect for all skin tones.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Rio Deo Aluminum Free Deodorant
Finding the perfect aluminum-free deodorant that actually works is no small feat, but Sol de Janeiro has us covered with their latest launch. This aluminum and baking soda free deodorant contains citric acid to block odors and enzymes to exfoliate the skin, effectively minimizing ingrown hairs.
January sun
Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Purple Intense Repair Hair Mask
Maintaining both the shine and hydration of bleached hair is difficult, but Amika has created an answer to all your brass and low humidity problems this month. This purple mask deposits color on hair that counteracts brass and copper undertones, while ingredients like mango butter extract, borage oil, and shea butter all work together to fortify strands for stronger hair.
Friend
