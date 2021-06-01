Why rent-a-dress marriage is on the rise

Sacha Newall was walking his dogs when she heard the news. A colleague passed the My wardrobe HQ founder and CEO a picture of Carrie Johnson (not Symonds) in her wedding dress; a bell-sleeve embroidered tulle dress and ruffled skirt by Greek fashion designer Christos Costarellos.











A dress, more to the point, that Newall knew the new Mrs Boris Johnson had rented through her fashion rental platform.

I was flabbergasted, Newall said. We knew the hangar had rented a selection of dresses about a week ago, but since it’s not a traditional wedding dress, we didn’t think about it. Of course, we were all delighted.

Word was out on Monday, the dress was the centerpiece of the My Wardrobe HQ homepage, and Newall and his team were in the process of responding to 250 inquiries about bridal rentals.

We have had a sharp increase in rental requests, especially for bridal wear. Now that Carrie has championed her as a sustainable option, she’s just going to grow and grow, Newall says. It could be transformative.











The list of dresses on MyWardrobe HQ which shows the dress on a model against a blue sky, and the caption “Oops! Someone else praised this article ”





Bridal rental isn’t exactly new, one of my grandmothers rented her wedding dress. What’s new is the luxury perspective and the feeling that renting might be a first-time choice rather than a budget necessity.

After more than a year of Covid restrictions that caused couples to delay or reduce their marriages, it is estimated that more than 600,000 couples are expected to marry in the UK by the end of next year. Many of these post-Covid brides-to-be are questioning the assumption that they should own the dress they wear down the aisle.

For supporters of the sharing economy, the wedding industry is ripe for disruption. First and foremost, the cost harness wedding site estimates that the average UK wedding costs 32,000 (based on 2019 figures), with dresses often making up a large percentage of a total budget that can easily get out of hand. Second, there is short-term use: No matter what a salesperson may say about how easy it is to reuse a wedding dress for other events, not many women will wear their dresses again, a reality that does not fit. to brides who care about sustainability.











Carrie and Boris Johnson on their wedding day – James Cleverly





I bought a wedding dress three years ago for my own wedding, and then it was put in a box over a wardrobe, says Alyson Scrivener. Hoping to help another bride feel as beautiful as she did in the dress, and maybe even recoup some of the cost, she considered selling it. But you get peanuts. I thought, maybe I could rent it instead.

She launched Something Borrowed BridaTwo years ago, she offered brides the choice of around 90 designer dresses, including Maggie Sottero and Morilee, to hire between 250 and 450 per week.

It’s a great way to get a very special dress without the cost, as well as [being a] more sustainable [option].

Not that the benefits end there. Renting a dress is also faster than ordering one, it already exists, so as long as it hasn’t been rented by someone else (for example, a certain Mrs Johnson), it can be yours immediately. A short-term rental also means that a bride doesn’t have to worry about post-wedding practicalities like dry cleaning (which can cost hundreds of pounds) and storage.

There are no worries, says Scrivener. Just amazing photos and a great dress.

And great potential for the companies involved. If this goes as planned in the United States, we predict rental will account for 20% of the UK bridal market, or nearly 60 million per year based on 2018 figures, My Wardrobe Newall headquarters said.

It’s not just the Carrie effect: Ahead of the Johnson wedding, the peer-to-peer rental app By Rotation said searches for bridal wear had increased 650% since March 2020. Some of the top rentals most popular include pearl handbags from Shrimps and Rejina Pyo dresses.

Brides have always rented their tuxedos, but brides have always felt the pressure to wear something completely personalized. In fact, I think it’s a lot nicer to share a dress with a story, says Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder and CEO, whose own wedding dresses are on the app. It’s something perfect borrowed.











Eshita Kabra-Davies in the Jacquemus dress she wore for her civil ceremony, available to rent through By Rotation





For brides willing to avoid dressdress as a whole, rental offers a way to tap into designer luxury at an affordable price. On the peer-to-peer rental platform HURR, brides can choose between a silver midi dress by The Vampires Wife, a puff-sleeve creation by Copenhagen designer Cecilie Bahnsen, or even a wedding suit.

We’ve seen an increase in two-piece wedding options from Racil and Delpozo, as well as wedding accessories from Alingi for a more casual look, says Victoria Prew, Founder and CEO. She has noticed that most brides invest in items they’ll keep, like a necklace, earrings, or shoes, and then rent the rest.

The larger clothing rental market is expected to be worth $ 2.3 billion in the UK by 2029, according to GlobalData. It is driven by the desire of users to bring novelty into their wardrobes in an environmentally friendly way. Renting offers the dopamine kick of novelty, but without actually buying something new that you might miss out on, says Tamsin Chislett, co-founder and CEO of the rental subscription service. For rent.

The rental boom means a resurgence of enthusiasm for fashion and clothing. It is a return to fashion that gives us joy.

For Michaela Green, who got married at Braintree Town Hall last month, renting her wedding dress was an easy decision. I had a small wedding anyway and we were on a budget. I didn’t want to have a dress that would just end up in the loft for the rest of my life, she said.

In the end, the Essense of Australia lace dress she rented from Something Borrowed was perfect.

It helped make my day really special, she says. “I hope I never get married again. But if I do, I would definitely rent my dress.

The best of honeymoon rentals











From left to right: Racil Archie blazer and Peter pants; Cecile Bahnsen dress by Rotaro; Onloan Shrimp Dress; My Wardrobe Amanda Wakeley Dress; By Rotation Vampire Wife Dress





From left to right: Racil Archie blazer, from 76,HURR; Mini dress Cecilie Bahnsen, from 69 for four days, Rotaro; Rafferty Shrimp Hearts dress, 69 for two pieces / month, For rent; Wedding dress Amanda Wakeley Amara, from 29 / day, My wardrobe HQ; The vampire bride dress, rented from 40, By rotation.

GOOD TO KNOW:

HURR has a pop-up in Selfridges, London, so you may want to try before you rent. When renting online there is also a “100% No Fit Guarantee” if a dress is not quite right return it for free. Rotaro users can add extra style or size to the order. Return everything at the end of the rental period with the ribbon still attached and they will refund you for any unworn items. A monthly rental service, Onloan subscriptions cover size exchanges, shipping, cleaning and minor repairs. Most brides who use MyWardrobe HQ consult with the in-house bridal specialist and pay 150 fees to try on up to four dress options before making their selection, then reserve their dress for a week, to avoid the stress of a fast turnaround. The Vampires Wife dresses are among the most popular wedding options on the By Rotations app-based rental platform.

