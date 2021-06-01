Woman receives paper clothes for bad review





Compiled by XIAO TONG, ALLISON LAI and R. ARAVINTHAN A WOMAN who left a negative review on a skin cream she bought online received two sets of paper clothes intended for the deceased, which is considered retaliation, China Presis reported. The woman, known only as Jiang, in her twenties, from Jiangbei in Chongqing, China, said she received a notification to pick up a package several days ago, although she did not. no recent online purchases. I picked it up on my way home from work anyway. The name, address and contact number were all correct. But the description said it was paper clothes, she said, adding that she was scared and did not dare to open the package. Jiang then recalled the incident over a month ago where she left a bad review for a skin cream after using it for two weeks and seeing no results. She also returned the product and demanded a refund, but the online store customer service representative began verbally attacking her. Suspecting that something was wrong, Jiang took the package to the police station and filed a report. Police found two sets of paper clothes inside. Investigations showed that the package had been sent to Jiang by the customer service employee, who has since been fired. However, the worker did not apologize to Jiang, who was traumatized and unable to sleep for days. > The daily also reported that a woman surprised a man hiding in a women’s toilet cubicle with a cell phone in a shopping center in Johor Baru. The woman, known only as Xiao Yun, said that when she caught the man, he claimed that he was a pharmacist and had to use the women’s toilet because the men’s toilet was at. short of toilet paper. Xiao Yun said she alerted her male colleagues, who helped apprehend the man and hand him over to the police. > Oriental Daily reported that punters who purchased Magnum4D raffle tickets in advance for draws during the lockdown period could request a refund at any point of sale. The number prediction operator said in a statement that all sales of advance raffle tickets would cease until further notice. The above articles are compiled from the vernacular newspapers (Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and Tamil dailies). As such, the stories are grouped according to the respective language / medium. When a paragraph begins with a>, it designates a separate piece of news.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos