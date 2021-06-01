Landmark fashion study finds sector generates $ 27.7 billion for economy

Australia’s fashion and textile industry contributes more than $ 27.7 billion to Australia’s economy, new research shows.

The findings are part of the landmark study on the economic impact of the Australian fashion industry, commissioned by the Australian Fashion Council (AFC) in collaboration with Afterpay and EY.

The report,From Haute Couture to High Visibility – The Economic Contribution of Australia’s Fashion and Textile Sector,found that the direct economic impact of the sector was $ 16.3 billion, while its indirect impact was $ 10.9 billion – the combined total impact accounting for over 1.5% of national economy.

The study also found that the sector generates $ 7.2 billion in export earnings, totaling 1.7% of all Australian exports – more than double the value of wine and beer exports.

AFC CEO Leila Naja Hibri welcomed the release of the report’s findings.

“This groundbreaking report highlights the true economic weight of our dynamic and diverse industry.

“To date, the overall value of the economic contribution of the industry and its predominantly female workforce has not been fully recognized.

“Now we can better understand the impact of the important role of this sector in Australia’s creative economy, and the substantial potential for its future,” she said.

When it comes to jobs, research has found that the industry employs 489,000 people, of which 315,000 are in full-time positions – more than mining and utilities.

The fashion and textile sector also creates opportunities for women, with 77% of the workforce made up of women, compared to the national average of 47%.

When analyzing the jobs available in the fashion industry, the study found that the designer brands sector accounts for around 2% of total employment in the fashion industry.

The industry supports a wide range of roles, including pattern makers, colorists, photographers, seamstresses, stylists, and the production of uniforms and workwear.

The report also recognized the industry’s interaction with the wider economy, including wool and cotton production, tourism, media and creative professional services, and the recycling and reuse sectors.

The research has highlighted how the fashion and textile sector is boosting regional prosperity and tourism growth, given its physical presence in all local malls and main streets across the country.

Employment, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres added that this week’s Australian Fashion Week Afterpay reinforces the importance of home fashion to the tourism.

Sydney is the proud home of Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, which is a platform for showcasing design and creativity, celebrating the industry, fostering discussions and partnerships among Australian creative leaders while drawing visitors to Harbor City for a world class event.

“It is wonderful that these important sectors are recognized for their economic and social contribution, and there is nowhere better to recognize this than at the country’s most important international fashion event, the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, ”he said.

By assessing the impacts caused by COVID-19, the report shows that the main challenges for the industry are increasing trade costs and volatility in the supply chain.

“EY observed that the industry must continue to evolve as it responds to changes in physical retail, consumer behavior and supply chains that have been accelerated in the wake of COVID-19,” said EY.

“For future growth, areas of continued interest for the industry will be responsible and circular business models where sustainable sourcing and recycling is paramount,” the organization said.

The report also recognizes the importance of technology in helping retailers deliver improved customer experiences.

It also highlights the need for additional investment by government and business in retraining talent to ensure that workers have

future-oriented skills to meet the demands of new technologies and more complex models of design, production and retail.

“Such a comprehensive assessment of the Australian fashion industry and its huge economic impact is long overdue,” said Anthony Eisen, co-founder and co-CEO of Afterpay.

“It is a privilege to be associated with this report and the Australian Fashion Council, as we work together to focus on the sustainable and long-term future of the industry on behalf of consumers and retailers.” , did he declare.

A copy ofFrom Haute Couture to High Visibility – The Economic Contribution of Australia’s Fashion and Textile Sectorreport is available on the AFC website.