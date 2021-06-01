Lil Nas X Gets Hot Scotland Under The Collar With Jimmy Fallon Appearance





Lil Nas X has quickly become one of the most successful musicians of the 21st century. Catapulted into international stardom with the dazzling success of his 2019 single Old town road – who spent 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the longest number one song since the chart debuted – the 22-year-old rapper, singer / songwriter and media personality (real name Montero Lamar Hill) challenged to be a one-hit-wonder and went on to release a host of other hit singles, all the while breaking boundaries as one of the few openly gay rappers active in music today. He is also fast becoming a truly impressive style icon. Just take this outfit he wore on a recent episode of Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon. White blazer, shirtless, black patent leather Dr Martens platform boots and a fiery red tartan kilt – it’s both incredibly iconoclastic and oddly dapper, and demonstrates that he’s definitely someone you should have your eye on for style. While you might think such an unconventional use of Scotland’s most iconic fashion garment would ruffle feathers, it seems her Scottish fans were positively surprised. “[You’ve got the] Scottish stamp of approval, “joked hip-hop producer John Cunningham, with another commentator stepping in to say” from a fellow Scottish, you rock that kilt “. There has always been love for the outfit on social media, even though many Americans seem to think it’s just a skirt … RELATED: Harry Styles Launches Fashion Trend That Makes Men Tremble All Over Their Boots Dating back to the 16th century, the kilt is part of the traditional costume of Gaelic men and boys of the Scottish Highlands. It is perhaps the most iconic piece of Celtic / Scottish fashion and culture known around the world. Often regarded as rather kitsch (or simply a “men’s skirt” by less enlightened people), kilts are in fact a rather versatile and practical item of clothing. You still have to be confident enough to pull one off in public – but Lil Nas is nothing but confident. Hats off to you, cowboy. Read more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos