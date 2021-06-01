Tiger Godwin wins 4th consecutive Youth Villa Classic in spectacular fashion

BARTOW No one, it seems, can beat Tiger Godwin at the Youth Villa Classic.

The 36-year-old Bartow carded a 4-under 68 on Monday, going 9-under for the tournament to win his fourth straight Classic by two strokes, overtaking and outlasting frontman Adam Alvarez, who started the day with a lead of four strokes.

Alvarez, a sophomore from South Florida, shot a 2-over 74 on Monday, finishing the tournament at 7 under after a blistering 66 turn on Sunday gave him the day two lead.

Godwin, who lost his lead on Sunday after a slow 1 under 71 round, started slow on Monday too, and was left behind by five after a bogey on the second hole.

But from # 3, Godwin’s fortunes started to change.

Aided by a light breeze, Alvarez pushed his approach a yard to the right of the green 135-yard postage stamp and into a bunker. The ball sank under the lip and Alvarez was forced to take a stroke penalty. Alvarez failed his appalling attempt and Godwin took advantage of it. After a bad chip, Godwin rolled calmly down a 15-foot climb, slipping a putt for par to pick up two strokes on the hole.

I knew I had to make this putt, said Godwin. “I knew he was going to bogey at best, and then I hit that horrible chip.” After that I just had to tie up and do this putt. This putt gave the momentum for the whole round.

Godwin birdied the 395-yard par 4, hitting a 98-yard wedge from inside 20 feet. Once again, Godwin rolled the putt neutral, reducing the lead to 2 after Alvarez missed a short putt for birdie.

From there, the duo continued to put space between themselves and their closest rivals, posting pars on their next three holes.

On the short par 4 eighth, Alvarez and Godwin both stuck their close approaches, with Godwin around 15 feet and Alvarez inside 10. Godwin missed his putt, but Alvarez regained the momentum by draining his own. and recovering a three-stroke lead.

At hole nine, a par 5, Alvarez hit one of his best records of the day in a steady headwind, while Godwin found a fairway bunker. Godwin played a hit, but left himself a long approach. Meanwhile, Alvarez went with aggressive play, hitting 3 woods on nearly 280 points. The result changed the outlook for the tournament.

Alvarez pulled off a high draw, the ball penetrates the wind and veers to the right.

I couldn’t believe he had come this far, Godwin said.

The ball is carried just far enough that it bounces on the cart path, on the road, and out of bounds. Alvarez was forced to fall and hit from the same spot, lying 4.

From where I was I saw (Adams shot down) land on the path and walk past the road, Godwin said. At that point, I knew I just needed to do par to be one of the bottom nine.

Godwin hit the bunker on his approach but managed to save the par, while Alvarez carded a 7.

Coming into the round, I had a plan, Godwin said. I knew I had to get two to get into that back nine, so getting to one was great.

At the 10th par 4 for 305 yards, Godwin birdied Alvarezs a par and brought the tournament all square for the first time since the start of day two.

When both players birdied the 12th, making it three in a row for Godwin, the duo practically played in match play to move forward. Godwin and Alvarez traded 13-15 pars, before both players slightly missed the green on the long par-4 16th.

Godwin went first, playing a skillful chip inside two feet for an easy par, when Alvarez rolled one of the best putts of his day one foot off the green. The putt hit the dead center of the pin, coming off an inch from the hole to the amazement of the crowd, including Alvarez himself.

I hit that perfect putt, said Alvarez. I do not know. It was also good speed.

When both players pared 17, Godwin entered 18 with a one-stroke lead.

I’ve played this tournament a lot, and if you hit it on the right side you can’t win this golf tournament, Godwin said. So I tried hitting the same cut I made on the 11th, and I just didn’t cut.

Godwins drive landed well to the left of the fairway under a tree, forcing him to play a punch on the pond.

I was 124, said Godwin. I was going back and forth between a wedge and a new iron, but I was worried that a new one would flow onto the green. So I made an aggressive shot over there with the corner, hooding it a bit, and landing it off the green hoping it would roll on the surface. He did exactly what I hoped for, finished about 10 feet away. Best shot I’ve hit every tournament, all year, really.

Watching, Alvarez did his best to match, hitting his approach 18 feet to the right of the hairpin. When his putt was passed, Bartow’s crowd calmed down very slightly as Godwin rolled his putt for another birdie to close the victory.

You have to give it to Adam, said Godwin. He played really well at all the tournaments. Hats off to him. He’s definitely going to win this tournament, probably several times. He’s a great kid and I enjoyed playing with him.

I’ve watched this tournament since I was growing up, said Godwin. I’ve looked at this trophy so many times, seeing Bob Murphys name on it three times. It means so much to me. I grew up here, this is my home golf course, I really love to play this golf tournament.

Drew Downs posted his third under par of the weekend to finish third in solo with 6 under par. Drewby Guffey and high school rising Bartow Micah Long tied for four times 3 under.

Mark Dickson won Flight E with a total of 261, Drew Hames posted a 242 to win Flight D, Jason Burse won Flight C with a 244, Matt Hosack won Flight B with a 228 and Doug Jones a won by 10 shots in Flight A with a 220.