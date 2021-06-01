Find your summer fashion vibe with the best men’s accessories

Getting a new haircut, updating your wardrobe, and hitting the gym to tone your body are all great ways to get started on the summer trend. Don’t forget your accessories! Making sure you have stylish accessories will help you create an effortless chic outfit every time.

There are many reasons why men like to wear fashionable accessories.

For some, it is an expression of their fashion sense. A stylish bracelet can add a bit of flair to an outfit, and a luxurious leather belt can help you look polished and professional. Others feel confident when they wear beautiful accessories and use them to liven up their look for work or for socializing. Fashion accessories are also a way to show your status in life. A gold watch or designer sunglasses are sure to impress, and if you have a collection of them, your success in life will be even more evident.

Here are some of our favorite men’s accessories that are on trend this season.

Bracelets for men

Bracelets are one of the most varied and versatile accessories for men. They come in so many styles, materials and designs and are easy to wear. You can pair a gold strap with your best watch for maximum impact or wear a leather strap with a t-shirt on the weekends to give off that cool, laid back vibe.

Mixed material bracelets are all the rage now. Gold and leather mixed, metallic blacks mixed with silver and precious metal bracelets with subtle details like engraving, all feature on fashion shows and in magazines this season. We expect to see more over the months.

Bracelets can also have meaningful meaning or feeling and are often a great conversation starter. If you wear an easily visible statement bracelet, you can expect more than a few comments on your trendy look.

Rings for men

For a long time, men’s rings were mainly wedding rings. Then we saw men’s rings appear only as fashion accessories for men who liked the look of a ring on their hand, regardless of their marital status. It has become customary to wear two rings on one hand or one ring on each hand, while double rings are also a new trend this summer.

Ring materials and designs have evolved over the years and sturdy metals such as titanium, rose gold, chrome, and black zircon have become favorites of many manly fashionistas.

Men’s chains

A chain is a classic and timeless men’s fashion accessory that never goes out of style. They come in many styles made from materials such as sterling silver, gold, and stainless steel. The thickness and length of the chain can change the look from simple to luxurious to dramatic.

Often times you can spot a chain under a shirt. There is something so elegant about a man wearing a chain with a casual t-shirt and jeans or as part of his business suit. A chain can be a statement piece that can look cool, sophisticated, or sexy.

Men’s watches

Wristwatches are functional and fashionable, and every man should have at least one quality watch. A classic style can be worn with any outfit, from formal to dressy. But why only have one? A statement watch can say a lot about a person. Big watches, colorful bracelets, skeleton watches and sports watches all hint at a man’s taste, lifestyle and fashion style. Many men have a collection of watches for all occasions, and once you buy a few, you’ll see more tempting styles.

From dress watches to aviator’s watches to sports watches, there is something for everyone. A good quality watch should last a lifetime and can even become a family heirloom, so it’s worth the investment to get the one you want.

Men’s bags

Bags are a great masculine accessory because they are affordable enough to have a collection that can take you from the office to training to a fun night out on the town.

Stylish duffel bags are perfect for the gym or travel, modern leather bags for work can be messenger, briefcase or newsboy style and shoulder bags or messenger bags are perfect for everyday life no matter what you do. When it comes to bags, the material is important for the avant-garde man. Besides being durable, the bags should suit your lifestyle and while the suede looks great, it’s terrible on a rainy day. Leather is always gorgeous, and nylon and canvas can look great on casual bags with nice hardware and detailing.

Accessories complete your fashion game, whether you’re working, socializing, or shopping. Even when you’re spending time at home, your fashion accessories have their place. You can never have too many men’s fashion accessories, so add a key piece to your collection every season or whenever you feel your fashion look needs an update. It’s time to go shopping so you can be the guy who will turn heads this season with your cohesive and cool fashion look every day of the week.