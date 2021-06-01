Fashion
Tenafly 5th student dresses like Hitler for the class project: pretty awesome isn’t it?
As Memorial Day approaches, a fifth-grader at a Tenafly school disguised as Adolph Hitler and hand-wrote a list of accomplishments in an essay hung in a hallway among those on historical figures, said Monday indignant parents.
Tenafly Schools Surpt. Shauna DeMarco told them she was investigating the incident at Ralph S. Maugham School.
“We are aware of this on several levels and will determine the appropriate actions once due process has been granted to all parties involved and a full investigation has been completed,” the director wrote in a letter. electronic mail to parents.
The students chose their individual characters from the story as part of a “character development presentation to the class,” parents said.
Imagine another group agreeing to this, said one, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Not only did one teacher review and approve the essay, the mother said, “they even hung it up in the hallway.
Writing in the first person, the student cited the “accomplishments” of the Nazi Party tyrant who mass murdered.
It is a question of uniting behind me a great mass of Germans and Austrians ”.
“My belief in anti-Semitism prompted me to kill over 6 million Jews,” says the essay. I was very popular and many people followed me until I died. “
The presentation was given in April, the parents said. The trial was hung in the room for almost a month.
It wasn’t until the end of last week, however, that it became public. (The story continues below.)
In a letter to parents on Friday, DeMarco wrote:
“On the eve of Memorial Day, when we honor and mourn the military personnel who died in the line of duty while serving in the United States armed forces, I have the difficult task of addressing a serious question about a recently completed school project. on Adolf Hitler.
“I learned of this situation on Friday and contacted the [d]district administrators immediately. I have requested that all information associated with this project be provided to me. Once I have received and reviewed the complete information, I will determine any further action to take.
the [b]oard and the [a]The administration hopes that their previous actions have demonstrated to the Tenafly community that we are committed to creating a positive school climate and culture to maximize the learning opportunities and emotional growth of our students and enable them to lead productive lives and fulfilling. “
News of the project continued to spread among outraged parents and other residents throughout the weekend.
“In a crazy world, where almost nothing is more shocking, it’s literally amazing,” wrote one parent.
“There are some things that are not correct for whatever reason,” added another. “Dressing up as Hitler and going to school is part of it. Hate cannot be part of our community.”
Another wrote: “It is to be deaf and not to read the play endlessly. [How] Did everyone check this before it got down to presentation level? “
“In what way should Hitler’s actions be considered accomplishments?” asked another.
In a subsequent email, DeMarco promised that a “full investigation into this matter has been opened and is still ongoing.
“Since this involves both student and staff issues, I cannot disclose anything beyond this without potentially compromising the integrity of the investigation, the rights of those involved and any reactive action that might be required as a result …
“I assure you that we are on top on many levels and will determine the appropriate actions once due process has been granted to all parties involved and a full investigation has been completed.”
