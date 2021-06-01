Lauren ex-Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin stuns in minidress after criticizing him for saying they are ‘back together’





TEEN Mum, Javi Marroquin’s ex-star Lauren Comeau, stunned in a minidress just days after blasting her baby daddy for saying they were ‘back together’. The former couple split in January after Javi’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry accused him of trying to ‘fuck her in a parking lot’. Follow all of our latest news and stories on Teen Mom. ten Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin ex Lauren Comeau knocked out in minidress Credit: Instagram / Lauren Comeau ten She took her Instagram stories to show it Credit: Instagram / Lauren Comeau ten This all comes after the mother of one of them slammed her ex for pretending they were ‘back together’ Credit: MTV Lauren, 29, took her Instagram Stories to promote a Sharperline post, as she wrote on a short clip: “… They’re super comfy too and I feel secure / outfit!” “It’s perfect for my bra line. 100% recommended!” However, Lauren turned heads by promoting the item while wearing a tight pink and white mini dress. She paired it with a pair of white open-toed sandals. ten Lauren showed off the mini dress she paired with white sandals Credit: Instagram / Lauren Comeau ten Lauren and Javi were previously engaged, but things fell apart after her first mom, Kailyn Lowry, accused her of cheating. Credit: Getty Lauren’s recent Instagram story comes after she blew her baby up for claiming to reignite their romance. It all started after Javi was caught pretending to a troll that Lauren was “his”. A screenshot of the conversation showed the troll responding to Javi’s Instagram story: “You are a cheater [sic]. “ Javi applauded: “You are a loser for setting up a fake account just to message someone. Have a nice day.” ten Javi had previously claimed that he and Lauren rekindled their romance Credit: Instagram ten However, Lauren would soon end this claim, calling her “ bulls ** t Credit: Instagram The troll replied, “No one will ever feel sorry for your dumba **. By the way, walk past Lauren’s new carpet anytime. You will see my truck parked in her driveway. You lose the buddies, she’s mine. now.” “LOL come inside. I’m here every day,” Javi replied, as the user replied, “Hahaha, I knew she was so stupid to bring you back.” Javi said: “It won’t happen again, she’s mine forever. Get the clue and stop hitting yourself a loser, go back to your 18-year-old job.” ten Former couple share 3-year-old son Eli Credit: Social Media – See source It didn’t end there as the father-of-two then shared a now deleted photo of him and Lauren partying in Miami. Lauren reportedly got wind of the exchange, as she raged on social media: “It’s 100% wrong. Javi and I are not together. Co-parenting our son.” The exes share their 3-year-old son Eli. ten He is also the father of 7-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with Kailyn. Credit: Social Media – See source Lauren continued, “And this bullish rumor / interaction that Javi had with a troll is completely ridiculous. “I’ve dealt with Javi before but I’m done letting other people make rumors / speak for me.” The chaos began after Javi’s ex Kailyn claimed on Teen Mom 2 that Javi attempted to ‘fuck’ her in a parking lot in Wawa at the end of 2019. ten Recently Javi referred to Lauren and said ‘the biggest person in my life I’ve hurt’ Credit: MTV WHO IS IT? Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley looks unrecognizable in new photos CHARGED GONE Lil Loaded charged with manslaughter after arrest for death of friend LOADED BY RIP Dallas rapper Lil Loaded has passed away WRITTEN? Chelsea, teenage mom accused of ‘staging’ husband and daughter’s movie night outfits MESSAGE MESSAGE Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson’s ‘mistress,’ posts text saying ‘I’m yours’ bumpin ‘along Jessa Duggar shows off big baby bump in sweatpants as her due date nears After the allegations surfaced, Lauren left Javi’s home in Delaware and returned to her home state of Maine with Eli. Javi, who shares her 7-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn, recently opened up about his mistakes, as he wrote on Instagram: “I had everything I wanted. Everything I dreamed of and I missed it. “The greatest person in my life that I have hurt … I don’t know if she will ever be fixable, but I pray that she is and someday she will come back to what she always should have been. . “ Ex-Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin Lauren Comeau shoots down on her trip after accusing her of cheating with Kailyn Lowry







