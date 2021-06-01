Men’s sunglasses every man should own this summer

Considering we’ve been stranded since the start of this year, it’s hard to believe summer is just around the corner. But she’s coming and that means it’s time to put on the sunglasses. You know, for those rare occasions when we might get some sun. when it comes to choosing your ideal pair, there are two ways to go about it. You can keep it classic or see what’s on trend.

Either way, sunglasses are the perfect accessory to let some of your personality shine through in your outfit. If you want to know the biggest trends to add to your summer 2021 wardrobe, continue reading here at Menswear Ireland to find out.

Round

One of the main reasons round glasses worked so well on John Lennon is that he was John Lennon. But don’t let your lack of rock and roll put you off.

Round sunglasses are a must have this season, with the best frames combining acetate and metal. If you have square or diamond-shaped faces, these frames will suit you the best. This is because circular frames balance the angles of your face.

However, if your face lacks lines and angles, that doesn’t mean you still can’t rock those sunglasses. Choosing round frames with a horizontal forehead bar is less ruthless on your face.

Geometric

If you think your round face has the straw of the genetic lottery, think again. Take comfort in the fact geometric sunglasses are pretty much designed for your face. Not only do they have the ability to add much-needed structure to your face, these sunglasses are far from a standard issue. Which means you won’t see all Tom’s, Dick’s, or Harry’s wearing them.

Glasses with geometric shapes are a great way to stand out from the crowd. But, due to their shape, it’s best to be subtle or you risk looking like an Elton John impersonator. Make sure to stick with thin and petite frames in classic colors.

Colorful frames

When it comes to buying sunglasses, being able to wear them regularly should be a number one buying factor. However, if you have a few classic pairs under your belt, you can play with color.

This year it’s all about bright and cheerful styles and the best are using the same colors throughout their design. Now colorful sunglasses might not be the best choice for a summer wedding, not that it’s happening anytime soon, but if t-shirts and jeans are your thing, they can instantly elevate your look. look.

Aviator

Aviators are a staple that comes in and goes out of style all the time. Sometimes they are all the rage. Other times, they’ll make you look like a Top Gun extra. Right now, the airmen are spending one of their moments in the sun. Their main update is that they are mostly made from acetate with a single front bridge.

90s

A blow to some people, the Brit-Pop era is officially back in fashion. Along with parka jackets and fringed hairstyles, one of the biggest comeback trends of this era was sunglasses. If you don’t know how to wear these sunglasses designs, take a look at Liam Gallaghers’ iconic 1994 Glastonbury performance.

