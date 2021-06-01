How Naomi Campbell surprised this Nigerian designer on the runway





Written by Rebecca Cairns, CNN Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been turning heads since she started modeling in the 1980s. But for Nigerian fashion designer Chukwuma Ian Audifferen, her appearance at Arise Fashion Week “30 Under 30” caught her eye. for another reason. “Naomi Campbell closed the show in my room and it was sublime,” Audifferen said of the December event, which celebrates young African designers. The 30-year-old said he was “surprised” when he saw the model strutting down the runway in Lagos, Nigeria, in the geometric patterned poncho. “I had no idea she was going to wear my piece. She just looked like perfection.” In a hyper-competitive industry, the “surrealist” moment is cemented in Audifferen’s mind as one of the highlights of his career. “It was one of those moments that made fashion so interesting to me,” he said. Model Naomi Campbell wears a Tzar Studios poncho, which designer Ian Audifferen has now named after her. Credit: Adedamola Odeta From behind the scenes to the stage Audifferen didn’t always want to be a designer. After high school, he studied microbiology at the University of Lagos – a career he said his father was keen on pursuing. But Audifferen’s interests did not lie in laboratory work, and during his studies he interned for Lagos Fashion Week and Arise Fashion Week, a competition for young designers organized by the Nigerian media group Arise. It gave him a taste of the fashion world – and he was eager to learn more. After graduating, Audifferen started making shirts. “(People) bought these items on my back,” he said. “I would wear a shirt I made for an event or somewhere, and they just want it.” “The philosophy of Tzar Studios is pretty much comfort and functionality. I believe when you are comfortable in your clothes it is a confidence booster.” Ian Audifferen, designer It was then that he decided to put together a small collection, and in 2014, he founded Tzar Studios. The initial designs were “resplendent and flamboyant,” he said, with a variety of bold, contrasting prints and colors. Initially focused on menswear and androgynous unisex pieces, Audifferen also started working on womenswear in 2018. Now his designs are more minimalist: “The philosophy of Tzar Studios is pretty much comfort and functionality,” he said. “I believe when you are comfortable in your clothes it is a confidence booster.” Minimalist and elegant with a muted palette, Audifferen’s designs prioritize functionality. Credit: Christopher Okoigun That year he returned to Arise Fashion Week – but this time as a designer. “I had worked behind the scenes and coordinated the models; years later I’m on the catwalk presenting my pieces. I see that as growth,” he said. After her first appearance on the runway in 2018, Audifferen says her designs started to gain more recognition. Featured In Magazines Including Vogue and Genevieve , her work began to attract the attention of fashion-savvy socialites in Lagos. Nigeria’s thriving fashion industry Audifferen is now a key player in Nigeria’s burgeoning fashion scene, where a growing number of young designers are in the spotlight. Of 30 designers selected for Arise Covid Compliant Fashion Week in December 2020, 23 were Nigerians, including Audifferen. A model walks for Tzar Studios during Arise Fashion Week 2020. Credit: CNN Arise Fashion Week is an important event to help elevate these designers and give their work global visibility, Naomi Campbell told CNN. “I think it’s been too long since designers on the continent have had a platform in the fashion capitals of the world,” Campbell said. “Fashion is not supposed to discriminate, but we have excluded this part of the world and other emerging markets.” “Fashion is not supposed to discriminate, but we have excluded this part of the world and other emerging markets.” Naomi Campbell, model Campbell has long been a champion of African designers and creative, using her star power to draw international attention to events like Arise and her young creators. Campbell is “excited” by the unique work of African designers, which is “stuff that isn’t everywhere else”. “They need to know that they are recognized and appreciated in the creative fashion world, just like all the other rising young stars in fashion capitals,” said Campbell. Watch Full Episode: Young Nigerian Fashion Designers Go Global With Technology While the 2020 showcase was won by another Nigerian designer Kenneth ize , Audifferen said the event was “amazing” and Campbell wearing his design on the runway – which he has now renamed “Naomi poncho” – reminded him of why he has persevered in fashion for the past decade. “It’s so easy to quit. It’s so easy to say, ‘Oh, I’m done, that’s too much,’ because it’s overwhelming, ‘Audifferen said. “But times like this are worth it. You literally experience times like this.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos