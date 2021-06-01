Classic dress on the rise especially with Gen Z







The Chinese hanfumarket has attracted large investments in recent years, with the sector increasingly popular with young consumers. Hanfu, the traditional garment worn by the Han ethnicity for thousands of years, is growing in popularity as the Chinese become more confident in their national culture. This causes the influx of capital into the money changer business. In April, Shanghai-based manufactures manufacturing company Shisanyu completed a financing round of more than 100 million yuan ($ 15.72 million). Investors included Shanghai-based private equity firm Loyal Valley Capital, video-sharing platform Bilibili, and Hong Kong-listed pop toy brand Pop Mart. The company finalized its initial financing in October 2020. The company said that with this investment, it plans to continue to promote traditional Chinese culture and expand the product chain. Likewise, Chengdu-based hanfubrand CNWear and Hangzhou’s hanfuretail platform Dozen Sunshine received investments in September and November, respectively. Dozen Sunshine said the investment will be used to build new physical stores and expand its supply chain. A growing number of new enthusiasts are behind the surge in investments. A recent report by Guangzhou-based consulting firm iiMedia Research said the Chinese chanfu-related industry maintained rapid growth last year, with the number of hanfufans increasing by more than 70% on an annual basis between 2017 and 2020. . Among the hanfuc consumers surveyed, 40.5% bought hanfu products because they were fascinated by the cultural origins, 36.9% of the consumers bought them because of the appearance of the clothes, while 33, 6% hoped to advance traditional Chinese culture, according to the report. With the rapidly expanding market, industry players are actively seeking to diversify their product portfolios by making inroads into areas such as experience houses, integrating everyday clothing with hankies and animations, comics and more. hanfu themed games. For example, Shisanyu teamed up with Tencent’s popular smartphone-based video game King of Glory, NetEase Justice’s online role-playing game, and Chinese TV series Serenade of Peaceful Joy, and co-branded hanfu. He also signed an agreement with those responsible for the West Lake Scenic Sites in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, and established a physical experimentation hall. “In recent years, the hanfu industry has grown into a bigger one. Industries related to Hanfu include activities such as wearing hanfu, hanfucosmetics, taking photos, and training in traditional Chinese etiquette. The hanfu-related scenarios have spread to malls, scenic spots, hotels and ceremonial weddings, ”said Tian Tian, ​​founder of a hanfumedia platform, in an interview with Economic View, a China News Service’s new media platform. Speaking of areas related to hanfu that are worth investing in, Dai Xiantian, a researcher at the Beijing Ideas Research Institute, said: “Great investment opportunities lie in the manufacturing and sale of hanfum. “ In recent years, many such enterprises have sprung up, and several of them have seen their annual turnover exceed 100 million yuan, and they have gained a strong notoriety. Successful listed companies exist in categories such as casual wear, sportswear, womenswear, and business menswear, and the same could happen in the hand sector, said experts. In addition, Dai said that hanfu-themed exhibits, online hanfu-related information-sharing platforms, as well as hanfu-themed weddings and scenic spots may also be options for viewing. wise investment.









