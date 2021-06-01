The impact of LGBTQ + artists in San Antonio

In an effort to bring a new perspective and understanding to the community, LGBTQ + arts in San Antonio have over time oscillated between traditional Latin culture and new-age modernism. Today, the artists’ work represents the full spectrum of the LGBTQ + experience, including messages of hope and acceptance, pain and struggle, and polarizing narratives of religion and science. The mediums are as varied as the subjects, ranging from feminist graphic art to mixed media sculptures.

Wanting to bridge the polarizing divide between the biological makeup of humans and cultural education, international artist and professor at the Southwest School of Art Chris Sauter uniquely frames his pieces to explore complex subjects, including the narrative between nature versus education, past and present and staff. and universal. Known for his artistic juxtaposition of subjects and his creative use of materials, Sauter has designed pieces that speak to everyone, not just the LGBTQ + community. Exhibits such as Thomas and Church Banners have injected religious themes into his work, with the aim of provoking discussion and understanding.

I’m confused when people say being gay is something between nature and education, when in reality it’s not, says artist Chris Sauter. It’s actually both.

As a queer man, who was raised in church but also an artist, I try not to bring so much politicization into my work, Sauter says. Anything I make doesn’t concern me and has nothing to do with me. Of course, I could use objects that were mine, but it’s really up to the person to decide what the artwork says. That’s what I liked about Thomas. A believer could see

and get something out of it, but a gay member can see it and get something totally different.

Other artists, especially women, have been more outspoken about their sexuality and queer identities. St. Sucia brand co-founders Isabel Ann Castro and Natasha Hernandez used their creative skills to express their unwavering support for women’s rights and social justice within diverse communities. Create an empowerment-focused platform

Mujeres of all walks and sexual orientations, St. Sucia prints zines with personal stories and poems about sexual positivity, rape, relationships and feminism. Hernandez says the goal behind St. Sucia was always to present honest and personal stories, even if that meant talking about things no one wanted to vocalize.

Sometimes you don’t know you need something until you see it, she says. Growing up, I didn’t see any material or books that I could read as a bisexual woman. … People actually want to start reading what we, and our submitted writers, have to say about gender nonconformity and other topics.

Remaining steadfast in their craft and symbolism, artists have also found unique and personal methods to educate the community on acceptance. Creatives like Jos Villalobos and Cedric Thomas Smith are two of the many fashion and film advocates to show the difficulties of dating in traditionally male cultures. Taking conventional Norteno clothing, a multimedia and fashion artist and co-director of Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, Villalobos deconstructs toxic Latin masculinity by altering formal menswear into statements about staying anonymous and being culturally. accepted.

When I was younger I used to face a lot of backlash if I acted too feminine and not masculine enough, which is why it was so hard to come out or know if I was gay, Villalobos says. That’s why now my pieces are meant to be seen as images of classic Latin culture. I used masks to show how sometimes you just want to remain anonymous when you are in these types of situations. Now I’m using more different objects to show a little more aggression like I’m here see me.

Villalobos’ art protests the culturally accepted traits of toxic masculinity and the silence of various queer voices through performance, installation, sculpture, designs and fashion to address stereotypes of being a maricon and assimilate to the cultural expectations set by the Hispanic community.

Well Ced Productions filmmaker and director Cedric Thomas Smith has had to overcome his own dilemmas: being accepted and rejected by two communities. As a black, gay man, it was very difficult for me to just be myself, Smith says. Homosexuals would call me profane things as a black man, and black men would call me things as a homosexual. And it took me a while to realize that I don’t have to choose, I am fully me.

Through his work in films like Symphony of Silence, Smith says he seeks to bring audiences from all walks of life to discover his portrayal of gay men and black men who go through life and the struggles that come with it. I represent two unique voices that can sometimes seem speechless, says Smith.

As artists and organizations bring the topic of acceptance and tolerance to the table, some creative thinkers believe real change will only happen when older and younger generations come together under one common thread. : understand the other struggles.

Writer and multimedia artist Anel Flores has taken this issue head on. Through her internationally acclaimed series of books, short stories, poems, art and graphic art, Flores is one of the few non-binary, queer and lesbian voices prevalent in the local or state LGBTQ + community.

I remember I just knew I was a writer when my teacher made me read House on Mango Street, says Flores. At the time, I was just reading a bunch of old white papers and hated it. My teacher was like Anel, you’re a writer when I shot in my reflection House of Mango Street, and what was I like? No I’m not. I don’t want to be like these guys. But in reality, I could be a writer and write my own stories with my own voice.

Embracing her identity today as a Latina, Chicana, lesbian, non-binary woman, Anel Flores says she finds herself writing a lot about acceptance, racism and past generations. What happened then, the words that were written back then, affects me now, she says.

Today, Flores has taken her skills to new heights and collaborates with state and nationwide publishing houses to bring her words of love, Latinx culture and queer education. Encouraging young queer writers to read and listen to older writers, Flores says the hard-earned strides of the past should be valued and honored today.

I tell a lot of young queer writers, you have no idea how lucky you are, says Flores. A few years ago, we didn’t have queer language that we could use freely. We had to find phrases and sayings, and now young people are born simply by knowing them. This is why I encourage young writers to use what they have now so that they can write their story and

say it using the right words.

Flores also says that while the language of acceptance is often thrown out, the reality is that members of the LGBTQ + community are still persecuted. For a while, I thought all of our problems were solved, she says. And then events like the filming in Orlando really put things in perspective. There’s still a lot of racism and homophobia going on, and I don’t think it’s going to go away like that. It’s going to take time, and it will take writers and artists to keep doing what they’re doing.