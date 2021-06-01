Duluk ‘poured ice cream on my dress, hit my butt’, says Bonaros to court

Liberal exile Sam Duluk appeared drunk, drank gin straight from the bottle and poured ice cream on the front of the SA Best MLC Connie Bonaross dress at a 2019 Christmas party in Parliament before he got it assaulted, a court heard.

Sam Duluk (right) arrives at court with his lawyer. Photo: Tony Lewis / InDaily

Bonaros told the court that she responded to being allegedly punched to the bottom by the then Liberal MP by telling her to sit down.

MP Waite Duluk, who walked away from the Liberal party hall as he faces a basic assault charge, today pleaded not guilty as his long-awaited trial begins in the court of first Adelaide instance.

The trial could have a big impact on the upcoming state election, with some Liberals keen to see the influential right-wing faction MP return to the fold if he is acquitted.

However, he is expected to remain in parliament regardless of the outcome, as the basic assault charge is not understood to meet the threshold of disqualifying an MP from remaining in parliament.

Prosecutor Anika Francis told Magistrate Jonathan Wells Bonaros he would testify that during a hallway drinking event in parliament in December 2019, she was walking in the hallway leading to her office when she was slapped in the back by Mr. Duluk.

She did not consent to be touched by Mr. Duluk and that contact was unwelcome, Francis told the court.

This incident is the basis of the charge of assault.

Prosecution witnesses will also include Greens MLC Tammy Franks, Deputy Clerk of the Legislative Council Leslie Guy and Greens staff member Emily Bird.

Giving evidence this morning, Bonaros told the court she helped organize this year’s annual Christmas event for MPs and Upper House staff, which began around 3 p.m.

She said Duluk arrived with an entourage of three Liberal employees around 5:30 p.m., when there were still around 25 people present.

He made a very loud entrance from the hallway, he certainly didn’t go unnoticed, Bonaros said.

He generally made comments in front of everyone that there were lefties and commies there, I think that’s what caught my attention at first, he made an entry.

Bonaros said she asked Duluk what he was doing at the front desk, and he commented that we all shared the same floor space, so we were all neighbors.

My observation of Mr. Duluk was that he was intoxicated, she said.

Bonaros said that in a subsequent charades game, at one point Mr Duluk was attempting to remove the jacket of Dr John Weste, who runs the Library of Parliament.

She said party attendees included Labor MLCs Irene Pnevmatikos and Justin Hanson, with some joking that the latter shared a resemblance to Duluk.

[They were saying] he looked like the liberal version of Justin Hanson, Bonaros told the court.

At that time we were taking pictures [and] I took a picture with Mr. Duluk and Mr. Hanson, we all thought it was pretty funny at the time.

When asked if the two were actually alike, Bonaros replied: Not quite apart from the fact that they had the same very short shaved hair.

I’m obviously a lot smaller and lighter than Justin Hanson and Mr. Duluk, and when I stood between them I barely reached their shoulders, she said.

I made a comment that I was clearly very short in this line-up, and that’s when I remembered Mr. Duluk hoisted me up to be as level as possible with him and Mr. Hanson. .

I can’t remember exactly where his hands were [but] I tried to hold on to Justin to protect myself from the fall.

She said she had various interactions with Duluk over the course of the evening and at one point the then Liberal MP went to the bar table, took a bottle of alcohol and had started drinking from the bottle.

I remember it was gin, she said.

This kind of behavior has happened more than once during the evening

In one case, he held the bottle to my mouth and asked me for a drink.

I said, I don’t skole bottles, and he started to walk away with that bottle.

She said on another occasion that she was sitting in a lounge chair talking to the Honorable Tammy Franks and out of nowhere Mr. Duluk appeared and lifted the chair I was sitting in. air, which was not welcome.

He literally hoisted it up in the air. I was wearing a dress that night, and I was worried my dress would go up, she said.

I said words so that people could see my dress, put me down.

She alleged that Duluk later told her that he had alcohol in his office and that I would like to accompany him to his office, which I refused to do.

On another occasion, I was talking and socializing with staff members when Mr. Duluk walked over and started pouring ice cream on the front of my dress.

I quietly walked away from this conversation, she said.

However, she later found him sitting behind the desk in her office, engaged in a conversation with another person.

I said a word about what the hell you’re doing there, and he said I had a big desk and he made it to his house behind my desk, Bonaros said.

She said she left the room, but that Duluk later approached her and told her he noticed a funeral card on her desk, with her explained that it was for her mother.

She said Duluk expressed sympathy and told her he had a similar memory for his late grandmother in his own office, but Bonaros asked her not to talk about his mother’s death.

She said the exchange prompted her to leave for the distressed bathroom.

She further alleged that Duluk later approached her and started dancing with her.

I was worried [and]I tried to withdraw, she told the court.

She said the final interaction with Duluk was towards the end of the evening

People were tidying up, still chatting and that’s when Mr. Duluk walked up, I don’t know from which direction, and put his arm around me and hit me deep, said Bonaros.

My first instinct was to find my bearings and tell Mr. Duluk to sit down.

I felt like I was being carried away with one arm and hit with the other hand. it happened very quickly.

I asked him what he was doing, and I reflected on a conversation I had had earlier that night, and told him that because you are a liberal broker, you can do what you want?

Bonaros told the court she was humiliated, shocked and extremely embarrassed.

I was trying to figure out what had just happened, she said.

She said Duluk made a few comments back, at which point she left the room to go to the bathroom and when I came back I didn’t see her.

Later, when interviewed by Marie Shaw QC, representing Duluk, Bonaros said she also consumed alcohol throughout the event, including an Aperol Spritz and a few pre-mixed cocktails in New York City.

She also acknowledged that there was a concurrent Liberal Party function elsewhere in the building and that there were in fact people moving between the two parties, including Duluk.

Bonaros said she herself attended the uninvited Liberal ceremony at one point, saying I was greeted by the Prime Minister when there.

Shaw asked Bonaros if Duluk asked him to dance before taking his hands on the dance floor, to which she said: It’s my memory.

Do you agree that he came up to you and asked you to dance? Shaw asked.

He didn’t give me the opportunity to do otherwise, replied Bonaros.

It probably lasted a few seconds before I pulled away from him.

The trial continues.

more soon