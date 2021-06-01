now skinny jeans are in the sights

Last week, reports revealed that North Korea was banning skinny jeans over concerns over their symbolic relationship with the exotic and decadent lifestyle of capitalism. The repression against anti-socialist behavior would also have banned mule, pointed or dyed hairstyles and piercings.

Although an official statement on the ban has not been identified, personal style policing in North Korea is nothing new.

Political leaders have long recognized the representational power of fashion. In his book Fashion and politics, the fashion specialist Djurdja Bartlett notes that as early as the 1920s, the Bolsheviks disapproved of Western fashion and its Art Deco opulence.

The role of the robe in promoting allegiance to the nation-state may take the form of a uniform or by the rejection of clothing perceived as symbolizing religious, ideological or political convictions.

Whether it’s banning Western fashion in the Soviet Union or burqa in France, political control over what we wear has always been controversial. But what about the skinny jeans that seemingly inspire North Korea’s denunciation today?

The skinny on skinny jeans

Slim or fitted pants are a direct descendant of tight men panties worn in the 1800s.

Their denim offspring emerged in the 1950s as part of the counter-cultural movement. Most often worn in a dark wash with a cuffed hem, jeans, preferred by taste Elvis Presley and Marlon Brando, were a non-sexist portrayal of alternative lifestyles in the aftermath of World War II.



In the 1960s, black, ultra-skinny drainpipe-style jeans became synonymous with rock and roll.

During the 1970s and 80s, the UK adopted the punk look initiated by the designer. Vivienne Westwood and the Sex pistols, who saw tight ripped, stained and pinned security jeans.



The 1990s brought loose styles for rave dancing, bootlegs and retro rockets. But skinny jeans weren’t long gone. The 2000s saw them taken over, again by subcultures emos and goths, who wore them super tight and low on the hips.

In the 2010s, they seemed destined to stay after being defended by Kate moss, the Duchess of Cambridge and Michelle obama.

Death by TikTok

Rumors of a change in the denim market first heard in the late 2010s, when fashion journalists including Sarah Spellings claimed we could get started. countdown to the return of low-rise jeans. The rise of nostalgic ’90s fashion, popularized by models such as Bella hadid, bought a comeback of wide-legged and exposed stomach cuts.

In 2019, skinny jeans would have been spoofed by so-called mom jeans. And that was before 2020 forced everyone inside, where comfort trumps tighter styles.

Gen Z Zoomer TikTokers has finally brought the death knell for skinny jeans by adding rhythm and dance moves, of course. Early 2021, TikTok videos poking fun at millennials as their hair parted to the side and tight denim legs went viral.

So if they are no longer cool, why would North Korea want to ban them?





Pants power

What we wear on our legs has long been a subject of particular political importance, especially in terms of class and gender differentiation.

During the French Revolution, long pants became synonymous with the ideals of freedom, angry, brotherhood but only for men. Women have remained bound by the Old Diet, excluded from wearing pants and from the social freedoms they allowed.

It followed that in the struggle for suffrage, the pants became a symbolic garment in the emancipation of women as political subjects.

In the 1960s, blue denim became a symbol of the American Civil Rights Movement and in 1978, Levi Strauss & Co began large-scale shipments of jeans behind the Iron Curtain.

Today’s analysis shows that specific denim brands are aligned with political preferences: U.S. Democratic voters tend to wear Levis, while Republican voters are more likely to prefer Wrangler jeans. Brands may also seek to align with consumers expressing your support for specific issues.



More recently, a chief minister of the government of the Indias Bharatiya Janata party was sentenced after having tweeted that women were immoral to wear jeans that exposed their knees.

Women across India have taken to social media to express their exasperation, posting pictures of themselves wearing ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeans.





Jeans always provoke the powerful. Yet if North Korea’s reports are correct, the insults against this symbolic garment may have given those willing to rebel a clearer idea of ​​what to wear.