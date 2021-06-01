Australian Fashion Week 2021: Bassike Resort 2022 review





The Bassike 2022 Resort collection was preceded by a break. Echoing in the industrial and inked darkness of Sydney studio The Venue, a meditative narrative implored Australian Fashion Week audiences to ‘take the time today’, ‘turn off their devices’ and’ surrender. “. Speakers filled the room with the sounds of nature, and guests followed the instructions in a video: get down the tools and put your phones away. The invitation to find calm and respite reflected the desired philosophy of the new bassike collection, which was naturally titled “Pause”. Bassike Co-Founder and Creative Director Deborah Sams explained the premise: “Find a break and notice the space between the noise.” One wonders if this is an illogical invitation. While it’s nice to take a break, how realistic can that prospect be when the rush, hustle and bustle and theater of activity most attendees are mired in this Australian Fashion Week has been created? by the very existence of the fashion shows themselves? Is it worth taking into account the degree of innovation that has been done in delivering shows digitally over the past year and completely disengage from fashion week by some Scandinavian fashion capitals? Something to ponder. The phones were almost universally retrieved immediately from the bassike-branded fabric pouches as soon as the house lights came on, after permission from another headline. The Bassike’s Resort 2022 collection has begun, the soundscape shifting from indescribable organic textures to a pounding pace as the models begin their walk down the runway.

Tone-on-tone tie-dye with raised patterns stood alongside fluid marbled prints rendered in ochres, earthy browns and sage greens. The silhouettes were alternately relaxed and oversized.See the brand’s new riff on their infamous dropped crotch jeans, previously rendered in Japanese denim and body-hugging halter tops featured cutouts while the dresses featured bodycon panels in contrasting colors .

In keeping with Bassike’s mastery of the raised basic, the coordinating sets have been finished with relaxed details: knotted cord drawstrings, contrast stitching, and cropped sandals and slides reminiscent of Suicoke and Teva. A moment that gave this writer pause: to see a soft yellow t-shirt emblazoned with the text “So Hum” descend on the track. For those who are not familiar, “Sohum” or “Soham” is a Hindu mantra of deep significance in Vedic philosophy, which informs the world of (authentic) yoga. It means “I am She / He / That” and is also used as a mantra to regulate breathing and to remind you that you are the universe and that a universal essence is present in all things.

In some ways, seeing a Hindu mantra on a t-shirt at Australian Fashion Week is certainly an interesting indicator of how Eastern philosophy and understanding of self and spirituality is being embraced by the West. It did invite introspection, but not necessarily entirely comfortable. It’s also unclear how many viewers would have gotten it anyway, although the series made a big effort with a diverse cast of models. The best verification that Bassike really took this element of Vedic philosophy seriously is that all that we are intrinsically linked came into what actually happened. invisible: offsetting the carbon emissions generated by its shows by the brand. Working with Pangolin Associates, bassike has ensured that its Afterpay Australian Fashion Week shows are completely carbon neutral and an admirable step in ongoing sustainability efforts. Maybe in the end, if a moment in the Bassike Station lounge encouraged a moment of introspection, peace or quiet, it has served its purpose. We’re sure Bassike’s casual wear will find firm fans regardless. Sohum, indeed.

Below are the looks from the Bassike’s Resort 2022 collection. More images will be added as they become available.

