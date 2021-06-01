Amy, the rebellious cousin of the Duggar family, shows off her shoulders in a sundress as she breaks strict dress code





THE Duggar family’s rebellious cousin, Amy, once again went against her family’s strict rules for dressing. Amy, 37, dared to show off her shoulders in a flowy maxi dress as she paid tribute to fallen troops on Memorial Day. 9 Amy Duggar of Counting On defied her family’s dress code to bar her shoulders in a maxi dress Credit: Instagram / Amy Duggar The Duggar family observe a strict dress code which generally allows women to dress modestly and wear only skirts or dresses. The Patriarch of Counting OnJim Bob Duggarand matriarchMichelle duggar adhere torulesfor their Christian lifestyle, including not allowing women to show their legs or dress revealing. But Amy didn’t bother to follow family rules in the Memorial Day Instagram post which she linked with a photo of hundreds of tiny American flags. She captioned the post: “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all. It’s really interesting to think about how each flag represents a soul, spouse, parent, son or daughter, a friend, a lover. A HERO. Who sacrificed their life for us. Forever grateful. “ 9 Amy’s post was in honor of Memorial Day Credit: Instagram / Amy Duggar 9 The rebellious cousin said she was ‘not afraid’ to denounce her family Credit: Amy Duggar / Instagram 9 Amy rose to fame on Her Family’s 19 reality TV show and Counting and Counting On Credit: Getty 9 Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar follow a conservative Christian lifestyle Credit: TLC Fans loved his tribute and praised rebellious cousin Duggar. “I love your dress, where did you find it,” wrote one Instagram user. Another added: “Beautiful”, while a third said “Beautifully said, thank you !!!” Amy has also been seen in gym shorts,strapless tops, andjeans, in defiance of the strict dress code of the family alongside his cousins, Jessa, Jill and Jinger. 9 Amy’s cousin Jill also defied her parents’ rules by wearing shorts and tight-fitting clothes Credit: Instagram / Amy King But it’s not only in a dress that Amy dares to challenge her famous family. She recently revealed that she was “not afraid to say what she thinks” about his famous family and named his cousin Josh Duggar porn arrest “wrong”. Josh, 33, has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, some of which included around 65 images and one video of child pornography of minors between the ages of 5 and 10. His wifeAnnais currently six months pregnant with their seventh child and has had to live away from his family as he is not allowed to be surrounded by minors. 9 Josh Duggar was arrested on April 29 for possession and receipt of child pornography images Credit: The Mega Agency Amy, who shares one-year-old Daxton with her husband Dillon King, said she was worried aboutJoshs six children. The 19 Kids and Counting alumnus said he regretted finding out about the 2015 allegations that Josh assaulted five underage girls in the family home. Sisters Jill, 30, and Jessa, 28, came forward as victims. Amy continued: I wish I had known what was going on. I didn’t know anything about Josh’s whole situation the first time around. 9 Amy described her cousin’s accusations as ‘pure evil’ Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun We were told he went to the camp … I certainly didn’t know. “ She added: My heart goes out to all these innocent and sweet victims … It breaks my heart. I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light. If you want to watch such disgusting and sickening images, justice must be served. The 19 children andCounting onalum added that she regrets being on the family’s TLC show after Joshs’ two arrests. 9 After his arrest, Josh stays with friends of Jim Bob and Michelle Credit: TLC ax of rewards BAFTA suspends special awards for the first time over Noel Clarke scandal Exclusive OFF TO HOLLYOAKS Katie McGlynn joins Hollyoaks just 18 months after leaving the cobblestones beet Masked dancer reveals Dita Von Teese is beetroot ZAPPÉ Coronation Street Fans Into Hysteria as Sharon Bentley TAZERS Jenny Connor MASKED CHANCERS With three stars already revealed, who could be the other masked dancers? FEAR OF HEALTH This morning’s Alison Hammond, 46, is ‘worried’ about having the Covid vaccine As a mother of a 2-year-old baby, Amy described the difficulty of having to watch [her] little guy thinking about Joshs’ child pornography charges. The TV personality explained: My heart and brain cannot understand this. It’s impressive. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and devilish. It’s so bad. I don’t want nothing to do with it. “ Duggar’s cousin Amy praises mothers who protect and sacrifice for their children as Anna stands by her husband Josh amid accusations







